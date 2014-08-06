Here’s How ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Should Have Ended

#Captain America: The Winter Soldier #Superman #Animation #Batman
Entertainment Editor
08.06.14 3 Comments

How It Should Have Ended has returned with another animated alternate ending to a blockbuster summer movie. And boy, could Captain America: The Winter Soldier have ended quickly with one phone call to Bruce Banner or one use of a gadget Black Widow had all along.

As always, the video above is filled with spoilers. Check it out if you want to see The Winter Soldier doing a Zoidberg impression, Hulk on a minibike, a whole lot of Hail Hydra, and a well-timed background cameo from a Guardians Of The Galaxy character (spoiler) during a discussion about Marvel bringing characters back from the dead. It’s a fair point — from DC Comics characters, of all people — about Marvel abusing audience trust by making it appear a character has died and then inevitably bringing them back. On the other hand…

Previous HISHE parodies:

Via How It Should Have Ended

Around The Web

TOPICS#Captain America: The Winter Soldier#Superman#Animation#Batman
TAGSANIMATIONBatmanBLACK WIDOWCAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERFALCONGROOTHAIL HYDRAHISHEHow It Should Have EndedHulkNICK FURYPARODYsupermanTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP