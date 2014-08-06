Here’s How ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Should Have Ended

How It Should Have Ended has returned with another animated alternate ending to a blockbuster summer movie. And boy, could Captain America: The Winter Soldier have ended quickly with one phone call to Bruce Banner or one use of a gadget Black Widow had all along.
As always, the video above is filled with spoilers. Check it out if you want to see The Winter Soldier doing a Zoidberg impression, Hulk on a minibike, a whole lot of Hail Hydra, and a well-timed background cameo from a Guardians Of The Galaxy character (spoiler) during a discussion about Marvel bringing characters back from the dead. It’s a fair point — from DC Comics characters, of all people — about Marvel abusing audience trust by making it appear a character has died and then inevitably bringing them back. On the other hand…
Previous HISHE parodies:
- Godzilla
- Frozen
- Batman Begins
- The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
- Thor: The Dark World
- World War Z
- Iron Man 3
These are the best. There was a Groot cameo too in the diner.
oh… whoops. You did mention that. And said it was a spoiler… I’ll see myself out.
Of the various sort-of-similar series (Everything Wrong With, Honest Trailers, etc.), I find HISHE to be one of the best. They all sort of cover the same ground, but HISHE is “original” content (vs. clips) and that counts for something.