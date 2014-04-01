Here's How Cap's To Do List In 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Varies By Country

04.01.14

Although we had to pull the video of the ten minute opening scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, we did get to see Steve Rogers’ list of things he needs to learn about. He pulls out the list when Sam Wilson (Falcon) gives him a music suggestion: Marvin Gaye’s “Trouble Man”. Now that the film’s premiered in several countries (and opening in the U.S. this Friday), we’re hearing word this scene varies depending on which country the movie is playing.

Here’s the American version of Captain America’s to do list:

So he’s watched Star Wars but not the moon landing? Priorities.

In the UK version, Cap has much better penmanship and he’s interested in Sherlock instead of I Love Lucy, The Beatles instead of the Berlin Wall, Sean Connery instead of disco music (solid trade), and he’s ignoring Steve Jobs to learn about the World Cup — specifically the only year England won. Nice pandering, Marvel.

The local pride doesn’t end there.

Aussies have AC/DC, Skippy the Bush Kangaroo, and Steve Irwin added to the list, while Koreans get Ji Sung Park, Dance Dance Revolution, and Oldboy. French fans see the 1998 World Cup and The Fifth Element, among other things. [/film]

We’ve heard Latin American theaters got a list which included Shakira. We’re pretty sure it’s true; those hips wouldn’t lie. (I’m sorry.)

