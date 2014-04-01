Here's How Cap's To Do List In 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Varies By Country

Although we had to pull the video of the ten minute opening scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, we did get to see Steve Rogers’ list of things he needs to learn about. He pulls out the list when Sam Wilson (Falcon) gives him a music suggestion: Marvin Gaye’s “Trouble Man”. Now that the film’s premiered in several countries (and opening in the U.S. this Friday), we’re hearing word this scene varies depending on which country the movie is playing.
Here’s the American version of Captain America’s to do list:
So he’s watched Star Wars but not the moon landing? Priorities.
In the UK version, Cap has much better penmanship and he’s interested in Sherlock instead of I Love Lucy, The Beatles instead of the Berlin Wall, Sean Connery instead of disco music (solid trade), and he’s ignoring Steve Jobs to learn about the World Cup — specifically the only year England won. Nice pandering, Marvel.
The local pride doesn’t end there.
Aussies have AC/DC, Skippy the Bush Kangaroo, and Steve Irwin added to the list, while Koreans get Ji Sung Park, Dance Dance Revolution, and Oldboy. French fans see the 1998 World Cup and The Fifth Element, among other things. [/film]
We’ve heard Latin American theaters got a list which included Shakira. We’re pretty sure it’s true; those hips wouldn’t lie. (I’m sorry.)
Via Screencrush, /film, First Showing, and Super Punch
What do us Canucks get?
Poutine
Don Cherry’s jackets
“2112”
“What the hell is a Wolverine?”
Now THAT would’ve been a good easter egg.
The same list as the Americans, with “thank you kindly” written at the bottom.
Ridiculed every day.
Excellent choices. Looks like “No respect” is top of the list
Bieber
The North korean version just says “everything still looks like the 1940’s here.”
Does anyone know what brand of workout apparel Cap’s sporting in that banner pic?
Under Armour
He could easily follow The Rock’s lead and start wearing that exclusively.
Especially since I’m far more envious of Evans’ physique than The Rock, who’s become … gross.
Oh noo noo.. I don’t want Cap to watch Oldboy… he .. he’s cap. awwwwwww nooooooooooooooo
Yeah, I don’t see Captain America being happy he watched that.
Mechaisk, I just saw the remake, I don’t see anybody happy with that. That ewwww scene was too much!
Instead of Thai Food in Canadia (You’re called Canadians not Canadans ergo your country’s called Canadia.) They have Maple Syrup and instead of Thai Food in England they have Chinese Food.
That “D” in Disco really looks like a “P,” so until I read below that first photo I wondered what asshole told Cap he needed to get into gross South American liquors.
Some of those are kind of silly considering the idea is people suggested stuff to him and nearly all of those people would be in America. No way someone is telling Cap to check out DDR.