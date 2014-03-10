Pew Pew Pew: More 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Pictures And Videos

Anything else new with you? Oh, three more videos and a whole bunch of pictures? You spoil us, Captain America: The Winter Soldier. By any chance could the third video include a scene where Falcon looks like he’s making gun sound effects with his mouth while shooting the fake guns?
Perfect.
When you’re done watching Cap and Black Widow take down Batroc the Leaper and his mercs in the video above, here’s a short featurette on Black Widow:
This next promo includes the aforementioned GIF and a scene some people thought was a spoiler but probably isn’t.
And finally, here’s a featurette about Robert Redford pretending he gives a crap. At least that’s what we got out of it.
Captain America: The Winter Soldier opens on April 4th.
Continue to the next page for a big batch of new pictures.
It looks like they watched The Dark Knight, found out that we’ve been making jokes about the mayor’s guyliner for five years, then said “Well check this out, fuckers”
Just a KISS Army reject, man.
I keep seeing Wesley Snipes when I look at Falcon. I think it is the goggles that are starting it, but the idea of post it notes handed to the Russos that say things like “The Falcon needs more coffee” is just too tantalizing.
Nick Fury: So awesome everything turns Spanish in his presence.