This Video Of A Cat Opening A Door Is The Beginning Of Mankind’s End…AGAIN

Last year we posted video of a snake opening a door. To this day it is the most frightening thing I’ve ever seen (and I watched Chyna’s sex tape). Today, we have a cat opening a door because apparently the animal kingdom wants us gone. They want to dethrone us. We had a great run guys but I’m ready to accept cats as our overlords.
Bye.
Clever girl
someone call Nedry and lets UNIX that door dammit!
@Rufus T Barleysheath Ah ah ah, you didn’t say the magic word
I think the quick fix – for both snake and cat – is just “lock door”, yes? I’m pretty sure the cat (or ANY cat) would give up pretty quick once they realize the task at hand is actually going to be a hard one. The average cat will give up, hit the food/water dishes briefly, then hit the litter box, then fall asleep. Problem solved.
Or, you know, use door knobs instead of door handles.
That seems a whole lot easier.
We had cheap deadbolts on several doors in the house I grew up in because we had a cat who liked to open doors. Standard knobs. He even figured out the built in locks. Never underestimate a cat.
Luckily, the cat’s little paws make it impossible for it to carry and use a knife, otherwise we would all be murdered in our sleep.
Cats have claws man, they are like five shivs ready to go. We are only allowed to live because they don’t have thumbs and can’t get into the friskies.
I was expecting the cat to achieve maximum passive-aggression by closing the door behind it after escaping the first time.
This is what happens when you name a cat Mulder
This needs a Jurrasic Park mashup
I’ll get to work on that.
My cat does this all the time. I have to lock the door with a broomstick on the other side to lock her in