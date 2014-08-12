This Video Of A Cat Opening A Door Is The Beginning Of Mankind’s End…AGAIN

#Viral Videos
Senior Editor
08.12.14 14 Comments

Last year we posted video of a snake opening a door. To this day it is the most frightening thing I’ve ever seen (and I watched Chyna’s sex tape). Today, we have a cat opening a door because apparently the animal kingdom wants us gone. They want to dethrone us. We had a great run guys but I’m ready to accept cats as our overlords.

Bye.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGScat opening doorsnake opening doorViral Videos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP