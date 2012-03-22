Celebrities Read Their Worst Twitter @ Replies On Jimmy Kimmel's Show

According to Kelly Oxford, she, Jimmy Kimmel and Kimmel show writer Molly McNearney were sitting around one night a few months ago discussing the idiots who @ reply to them on Twitter.

We then launched into a competition of who had the WORST tweets tweeted at them that day, taking turns reading them out to each other. It actually made me feel a lot better to know that he’d also sit around and read the terrible shit people wrote to him, and the more terrible our @ replies got, the funnier they became. Brilliant comedy writer @mollymcnearney was instantly inspired to create a segment for JKL where celebrities read their worst @ replies.

And the segment below is the result of that conversation. It’s pretty goddamn funny. Enjoy.