Celebrities Real Names Get A Clever Twist In This Funny Twitter Meme

#Twitter #Memes
News & Culture Writer
09.01.18

Getty Image

Celebrities have been giving themselves stage names since, well, pretty much as long as there have been celebrities. Norma Jeane Baker may not have found herself in front of many casting directors, but Marilyn Monroe? Now that’s the name of a star. Likewise, for every Stefani Germanotta, Aubrey Drake Graham, and Cherilyn Sarkisian, there’s a Lady Gaga, a Drake, and a Cher.

The subject of real celebrity names became a jokey meme this week however, when Twitter user @RidersOvRohan tweeted the following screen shot of a Google search for “what is ice cubes real name?”

Okay now, very obviously, Ice Cube’s real name is not really Icelandic Cubicle (the gangsta rap founding artist was actually born the very un-gangsta sounding O’Shea Jackson), and this is clearly just a clever Photoshop. But as the tweet began to go viral, others replied with their own takes and the thing became a full blown meme.

Here is just a sampling of the funniest ones, starting with the great Cardi B:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Memes
TAGSCELEBRITY NAMESMEMESTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP