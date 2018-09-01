Getty Image

Celebrities have been giving themselves stage names since, well, pretty much as long as there have been celebrities. Norma Jeane Baker may not have found herself in front of many casting directors, but Marilyn Monroe? Now that’s the name of a star. Likewise, for every Stefani Germanotta, Aubrey Drake Graham, and Cherilyn Sarkisian, there’s a Lady Gaga, a Drake, and a Cher.

The subject of real celebrity names became a jokey meme this week however, when Twitter user @RidersOvRohan tweeted the following screen shot of a Google search for “what is ice cubes real name?”

i'm losing my FUCKING mind pic.twitter.com/3QEKh8DcwI — 𝐑𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@RidersOvRohan) August 29, 2018

Okay now, very obviously, Ice Cube’s real name is not really Icelandic Cubicle (the gangsta rap founding artist was actually born the very un-gangsta sounding O’Shea Jackson), and this is clearly just a clever Photoshop. But as the tweet began to go viral, others replied with their own takes and the thing became a full blown meme.

Here is just a sampling of the funniest ones, starting with the great Cardi B: