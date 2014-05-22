Watch Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone, And Other Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves On ‘Kimmel’

Creative Director
05.22.14 43 Comments

Jimmy Kimmel aired the latest edition of his always entertaining and ever-popular “Mean Tweets” segment — in which celebrities read the awful things people are saying about them on Twitter — during last night’s show. Seemingly every corner of Hollywood, from the uber talented, up-and-coming female sect (Emma Stone, Mindy Kaling) to longtime stars with Oceans franchise credits (Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, Andy Garcia), was represented — and mercilessly lambasted.

Watch as David Blaine is forced to read a spot-on description of his face, Matthew McConaughey receives a confusingly juvenile burn that nearly stops the McConaissance dead in its tracks, and Sofia Vergara counters the vulgar assessment in the screenshot above with a spicy hot comeback.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

TOPICS#Sofia Vergara#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Emma Stone#Matthew McConaughey#Twitter#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSASHTON KUTCHERdavid blaineemma stonejimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel liveJULIA ROBERTSMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYSOFIA VERGARATwitter

