Watch Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone, And Other Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves On ‘Kimmel’

Jimmy Kimmel aired the latest edition of his always entertaining and ever-popular “Mean Tweets” segment — in which celebrities read the awful things people are saying about them on Twitter — during last night’s show. Seemingly every corner of Hollywood, from the uber talented, up-and-coming female sect (Emma Stone, Mindy Kaling) to longtime stars with Oceans franchise credits (Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, Andy Garcia), was represented — and mercilessly lambasted.

Watch as David Blaine is forced to read a spot-on description of his face, Matthew McConaughey receives a confusingly juvenile burn that nearly stops the McConaissance dead in its tracks, and Sofia Vergara counters the vulgar assessment in the screenshot above with a spicy hot comeback.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Kimmel Live