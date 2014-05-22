Watch Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone, And Other Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves On ‘Kimmel’

Jimmy Kimmel aired the latest edition of his always entertaining and ever-popular “Mean Tweets” segment — in which celebrities read the awful things people are saying about them on Twitter — during last night’s show. Seemingly every corner of Hollywood, from the uber talented, up-and-coming female sect (Emma Stone, Mindy Kaling) to longtime stars with Oceans franchise credits (Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, Andy Garcia), was represented — and mercilessly lambasted.
Watch as David Blaine is forced to read a spot-on description of his face, Matthew McConaughey receives a confusingly juvenile burn that nearly stops the McConaissance dead in its tracks, and Sofia Vergara counters the vulgar assessment in the screenshot above with a spicy hot comeback.
I love this bit so much.
Never gets old.
It’s always funny to see which ones can just laugh it off, and which ones seem legitimately offended. One of my favorite segments on any late night show
Yep. Great reactions by McConaughey, Oldman and holy shit Vergara.
And Emma Stone.
June Squibb for the win.
These are hilarious! Ms Squibb’s and Sofia Vegara’s responses are the best!
Joking aside, Vergara brings up an excellent point.
Precisely.
Sex tape. Just saying…sex tape.
It’s even better than her point about how we need to pay more attention to her ass. Don’t worry Sofia, I already was.
Yup, and after hearing her say that, I now I have to go to my bunk.
Agreed.
Don Rickles is really not the guy you want to get in a diss battle with.
I feel like who ever tweeted that to him did not know what he could’ve gotten into.
There’s nothing wrong with it, Sofia. Nothing wrong at all…
She doesn’t have one in it now. Let’s fix that!
Cool story bro
I wish I wrote that David Blaine one.
I emailed this story to a friend and commented:
Hey, this is pretty funny.
Honest, I did!
Loved the David Blaine tweet, but McConaughey looked as though he was trying to visualize it in his head and came up with nothing lol
The David Blaine one was great.
Well done, Sofia! Well done.
To be honest, as much as I despise when Sofia Vergara speaks I would gladly be the one to put a dick in her mouth to keep her quiet.
high five bro oh snap i got a Smirnoff you just got iced fucker
Yeah dawg! Call Brandon over at Sigma Nu and tell him we just me his new fucking boyfriend.
Sofia:1, Twitter troll: -50 because 1) she’s fucking hot, 2) she funny, 3) she’s freaking Sofia Vergara and is definitely living a better life than that Twitter user.
This argument always just makes me feel sorry for the troll. If some starving Ethiopian child got on Twitter and made fun of Sofia Vergara’s voice, my response probably wouldn’t be, “Haha, shut up idiot, you lost the birth lottery!”
@AsymmetricDizzy stop relating Ethiopia and hunger you ignorant bitch! Ethiopian is way better than you think…
P.S. we dont have dick heads like u!!!
I thought the Mindy Kaling one was rather spot on.
It also did seem like it was more than 140 characters.
It was 123 characters.
In defense of Mindy Kaling, she wrote a bunch of the episodes for The Office and is pretty funny on paper. Does she deserve her own show? Maybe, I dunno. This isn’t really much of a defense, I guess, but I like her, overall.
I didn’t re-blog this, but in my head I chuckled a few times. Then Sofia Vergara came on and I had to go to the bathroom for a while.
The Blaine one is so good that I thought it was fake.
Gary Oldman has always been awesome and this just cements it.
To be fair, who among us doesn’t want Jeremy Piven’s dick to fall off in public?
The sad thing is that the Spambot’s comment fits in perfectly.
Gary Oldman for the goddamn win! Julia Roberts was cooler about hers than I would’ve expected.
The Oldman, Garcia, Squibb, and Piven ones were hilariously blunt. And the Blaine one was brilliant. The Harington one was really mean.
Who is that mad about Andy Garcia? Who remembers Andy Garcia???
Whoever thinks Gary Oldman “sucks” should be lobotomized.
There are a handful of celebrities/actors that are untouchable. Gary Oldman is one such actor.
“Blows” I see what you did there.