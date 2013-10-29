Century 21 Canceled A Banksy Show After He Called 1 World Trade Center A 'Disaster'

As Banksy’s month-long “Better Out Than In” residency continues throughout New York City, the world famous street artist has been creating an almost completely positive stir with his unique and random art displays. People have been racing all over the city as he posts each new piece of art to his website, while we’ve even seen some opportunistic d-bags pretending like they can claim ownership over something that doesn’t belong to them. But perhaps most surprising has been the fact that Banksy hasn’t really pissed anyone off (except the local artists). That is, until yesterday.
Banksy’s masterpiece for Sunday, October 27 was supposed to be an op-ed piece in the New York Times that expressed his honest opinions on the design of 1 World Trade Center. As it turns out, Banksy doesn’t really care for the design, and the Times didn’t really care for his opinion, because it never ran. Why? Read for yourself.
Because of that whole “disaster” line, Century 21 even canceled the exhibit that the company was hosting for Banksy right across the street from 1 World Trade Center. According to the New York Daily News, the artist’s remarks – including the insistence that New Yorkers “lost our nerve” and the new building is a sign that “the terrorists won” – are understandably not sitting well with the locals right now.
If ever there was a time for Banksy to not get caught, I’d say it’s tonight.
A ballsy statement. Funny that the Times wouldn’t run it.
Good. NYC HAS lost it’s nerve in the last decade and a half. It is literally turning into Dr. Cocteau’s L.A. Truth hurts folks and of course they react by cancelling instead of confronting.
The design is complete shit and look at how kindergarten this country has become since then. The terrorists did win in a way.
truth
Blargh. It’s been 12 years now. I’d really appreciate if New Yorkers could stop being a whiny bitch about everything relating to the WTC. He is right, by the way. It’s an ugly-ass, generic building, unworthy of the status it receives. They should have gone with some of the earlier designs.
Just to make myself clear: I’m talking about how New Yorkers incessantly idolize the building, not the memories of the lives lost.
I don’t know a thing about architecture, so the new one looks fine to me, but can someone explain how “the terrorists won” even if you think it’s a lame design? Would it have been ballsier (and thus more “New York”) to build another two towers instead of just one? Or three, as an extra “fuck you” to terrorists?
Because an over-hyped British graffiti artist said so.
Honestly? What would have been a real “fuck you” to the terrorists would have been putting a new building up immediately after the cleanup, without all the preening politicians and obstructive unions and all the other reasons why it took a decade. All this delaying did was show the terrorists that we’re a bunch of dithering sentimentalists.
Hell, the way NYC is going, a 40-year-old building might have been torn down and replaced anyway by now.
As a New York area person who lived through 9/11, I’d like to raise to extended middle fingers to Mr. Banksy. It’s not about what the building looks like, but what it represents, you limey shithead.
it appears to represent, eh.
One would think your skin would be thicker as a New Yorker.
But how do you feel about the name “Redskins”?
A countless number of people thought the Eiffel Tower was an eyesore when it was erected, perhaps for good reason. But when you think about what that city has been through since the construction, suddenly that ugly tower isn’t so ugly anymore. I think Banksy missed the point.
Additional thought: It’s not surprising that someone who so willingly defaces facades in the name of Art bashes a building.
100% agreed.
So the anti-establishment artist is having a major corporation honor him. Nice, sellout.
I sense this artist is criticizing the city I hold dear so obviously I need to vociferously espouse a contrary opinion lest I risk cognitive dissonance interfering with the native pride I hold so publicly, again, dear.
Moooooove on motherfuckers.
When it’s concerning what’s effectively a memorial to almost 3,000 murdered innocent people it goes a little deeper than dumb provincial pride.
In 2005 there were 10,500 deaths attributed to handgun murders. In 1993, 14,000.
Where can I go to pay tribute to the 10,000 people who are murdered every year? Where can I find their memorial?
I say this nicely, re-calibrate your perspective.
In the most respectful manner possible, tighten up son.
@ Digital Wonderbread
Honestly, son, I think the importance of Sept. 11 has eluded you.
Nope, it didn’t elude me. But I’m tired as shit of hearing about it.
If anything I finally eluded it.
I don’t know, man. Sept. 11 is a (possibly ‘the’) defining moment in world history post Cold War. I get that you might be tired of hearing about it, but that doesn’t mitigate it’s importance. Important things get talked about. Hell, look at our stupid, vapid trite, shallow, pop-culture driven world – even shit that is the exact opposite of important gets talked about ad nauseum. So you’ve gotta accept that something as important as Sept. 11 is going to be talked about as often as it is.
Mike, you obviously have a valid point. Mine is less because I’m tired of hearing about it and more about me not really wanting to delve into the specifics.
I’m jaded because the scope of government surveillance has had so much widespread impact it makes me question the validity of the purpose. Let’s tap the phones of terrorists, but just to be sure let’s tap the phones of everyone to make sure we cover our bases. 99.9998% of people will never be impacted by a terrorist in any way. Yet we are all sacrificing our privacy. All too willingly, I’m afraid. This is an entirely sad conversation that can’t be adequately captured in comments.
So because its a memorial people cant criticize it? GTFO. New Yorker for life myself. Its an Ugly building and the Terrorist have won.
Trying to make it seem like his comments are in anyway disrespectful to those 3,000 lost lives is laughable.
Same people who are butt hurt over these comments are probably the ones who wanted to deny Muslims their freedom of Religion just because some other Muslims were terrorists.
Nonsense.
Actually I find offense to his remarks and I believe everyone should be free to worship whatever religion they desire-even Muslims.
I like the building. I think it’s purrty. I know the Twin Towers ‘stood’ for a lot, but they were two giant boring blocks. And there are a lot of buildings in NY that are also boring blocks. At least this one is relatively interesting looking and shine-y. Something that is supposed to memorialize a tragic event isn’t really supposed to be controversial; that would take attention away from what it stands for.
I disagree with Bansky but I’m not going to get all up in arms about it.
…And here we all are talking about Banksy on a day when we otherwise probably wouldn’t be.
His comments are fairly thoughtful, though — and I love “It looks like something they would build in Canada.”
The Canada comment really won me over.
I was more appalled by the 9/11 gift shop. Even knowing full and well that the money made is most likely a donation and going to a good place, I still can’t believe they are selling coffee cups and stuffed rescue dogs.
Please tell me this a joke. Please.
Fuck all that noise. It’s a beautiful building and if anyone has lost their edge it’s him.
That’s really all that Banksy has ever been, a bunch of noise from a mysterious Englishman who expressed his views artistically on social and moral issues. There’s really nothing unique about it. His limelight exists because of the global curiosity regarding the unknown.