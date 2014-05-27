Check Out 15-Minutes Of Breathless ‘Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel’ Gameplay Footage

#Video Games
05.27.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

So, there’s going to be a new Borderlands game that takes place between the original game and Borderlands 2 called Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Man, that title is so close to being sexual innuendo, but it’s not quite there.

Anyways, fairly awful title aside, the game looks like more loot-grubbing fun. See for yourself in the latest 15-minute chunk of footage (we saw some of this demo before, but this is a much deeper, more detailed look at it)…

Looks fun for the most part, although I don’t know about the oxygen mechanic. I mean, is it just me, or have they essentially turned the game into one big Sonic the Hedgehog underwater level? Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel hits last-gen consoles this fall.

via Kotaku

