Check Out 15-Minutes Of Breathless ‘Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel’ Gameplay Footage

So, there’s going to be a new Borderlands game that takes place between the original game and Borderlands 2 called Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Man, that title is so close to being sexual innuendo, but it’s not quite there.
Anyways, fairly awful title aside, the game looks like more loot-grubbing fun. See for yourself in the latest 15-minute chunk of footage (we saw some of this demo before, but this is a much deeper, more detailed look at it)…
Looks fun for the most part, although I don’t know about the oxygen mechanic. I mean, is it just me, or have they essentially turned the game into one big Sonic the Hedgehog underwater level? Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel hits last-gen consoles this fall.
via Kotaku
I can see the oxygen thing getting really annoying.
I agree, but it can’t be more annoying than Metro: Last Light’s oxygen thing. Nothing was more annoying than massacring dozens of giant mutants just to realize you had less than 10 secs of oxygen left, and had already picked up all the refills in that area.