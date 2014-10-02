Check Out This 8th Grader’s Near Perfect ‘Star Wars’ Word Problem

I’ve always considered myself to be a pretty big Star Wars nerd, but I think this kid has me beat. It comes from over at Topless Robot, a fine site if you don’t regular read it, and it represents a young man taking his love of a galaxy far, far away to the next level by using it for his homework assignment.
Go to Topless Robot to check out the full story behind this word problem (and the answer if you’re interested). Until then, just enjoy his full spectrum of references. There are even a few to the expanded universe stuff in there which is gone from canon, but will never be forgotten. We love you, Shadows of the Empire!
3
Oh I misread 5 as 3 somehow, the actual answer is 1.25
50 credits for EACH bounty hunter? Fucking unions.
Considering that Obi-Wan was going to give Han 17,000 credits for transport to Alderaan, those are some serious deals.
Yes I just pointed out the problems in an 8th grader’s question, and I’m not ashamed. Major props for the Prince Xizor reference though, that book came out before this kid was born. Also he actually read a book, so there’s that too.
But how many parsecs does it take one of those speeder bikes to do the Kessel run?
Well a speeder couldn’t actually do the Kessel run because it can’t fly through space, but assuming it could, it would be a ridiculously high number, because of how far away from the Maw it would have to stay because it wouldn’t be able to escape the gravity wells of any of the black holes.
And I fail to use reply correctly in a thread where I’m correcting fictional space travel speed and distances. If that isn’t the greatest disproportionate use vs. knowledge of technology, I don’t know what is.
Well, second greatest anyway, after your misplacement of “of” and “vs.”.
/glad to help