Check Out This 8th Grader’s Near Perfect ‘Star Wars’ Word Problem

#Star Wars
Entertainment Writer
10.01.14 8 Comments

I’ve always considered myself to be a pretty big Star Wars nerd, but I think this kid has me beat. It comes from over at Topless Robot, a fine site if you don’t regular read it, and it represents a young man taking his love of a galaxy far, far away to the next level by using it for his homework assignment.

Go to Topless Robot to check out the full story behind this word problem (and the answer if you’re interested). Until then, just enjoy his full spectrum of references. There are even a few to the expanded universe stuff in there which is gone from canon, but will never be forgotten. We love you, Shadows of the Empire!

(Via Topless Robot)

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGS8th GradersFansMATHShadows of the EmpireStar WarsTopless RobotWord Problems

