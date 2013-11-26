Check Out This ‘Spartan’ On A Horse Calling For President Obama’s Impeachment

Single ladies, you might want to pay close attention to this one. This horse-riding warrior is “Leonidas,” and he claims to be the last of the Spartans. Unlike the heroes of the film 300, this brave soldier isn’t fighting back against the army of Xerxes, as much as he’s protesting the reign of the dictator Barack Obama. In this vague, poorly-filmed video that makes me feel like someone spiked my Fruit Roll-Up with LSD, Leonidas praises the truckers and veterans of Washington DC and claims that “if 300 men can make a difference, so can a millions of Americans.”
Aside from a chance to play us some bitchin’ rock music, I don’t really know what the point of this video is, because brave Leonidas never really tells us why we’re supposed to impeach Obama, but I guess a real warrior should never have to explain himself. Let us all put our stifling helmets back on and ride once more.
(Via FARK)
THEY MAY TAKE OUR BUDWEISERS BUT THEY’LL NEVER TAKE OUR BEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRR BELLLLIIIIEEEEEESSSSSS
As much as I’d like to make a “bahahahaha teabaggers r dumasses” comment, this has to be intentional doesn’t it? No one, not even a tea partier is going to make himself look this awful on purpose. The name of it is “An Idiot on a Horse for Obama’s Impeachment,” I’m not thinking this was uploaded by anyone whos actually anti Obama. If I am right and its fake… come on dude, real tea partiers are pretty easy to make fun of already, we don’t need to make fake ones. If I’m wrong and it’s real… god help us all.
I’m sure it was made seriously until they realized how fucked it was. But then someone took the video and uploaded it to Youtube anyway. That’s how a shitload of videos of people doing stupid shit get uploaded.
Why did they cut this for the last season of Eastbound and Down?
Tell the truth, we all wanted that truck to run over him and the horse he rode in on @ the 1:13 mark.
Aside from being a bunch of slave-owning dickbags, my favorite description of Sparta came from the old War Nerd blog, which described them as the North Korea of Ancient Greece.
Poor horse…
Hey look! Another political blog post by Uproxx.