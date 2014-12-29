Chelsea Handler Posed Topless In The Snow While Looking For Her Dog On A Ski Trip

It’s been a month or so since we’ve seen Chelsea Handler’s boobs and it’s a slow news week, so hey, why not? Not taking a break for the holidays, Ms. Handler once again made a vigilant stand against Instagram’s fascist anti-nipple policy on Friday, posting two purportedly topless photos on Instagram which were promptly removed due to a violation of Instagram’s terms of service — both somehow involving her dog.
It looks like the story had a happy ending, though, according to this follow up she later posted on Twitter. You can see the uncensored photo here (NSFW).
At this point, Chelsea Handler’s boobs are pretty much old hat since we’ve seen them like a million times already, but I do appreciate the devotion to her cause that she’d even go topless in the cold and snow. That cause of course being to give more attention to Chelsea Handler. Mission accomplished!
Via UPI
Ugh
Seriously. Just…ugh.
You couldn’t find a better definition of “attention whore” than this chick.
Yeah, but is it art?
@FrankenPC is that a Joker quote from the first Batman movie?
Please, please, tell me it is.
@BurnsyFan66 … It is.
@FrankenPC and the world makes sense again.
I love that movie.
She looks smelly, ya know, down there.
yup. she is still easy on the yes, but seriously, I do not want to see her boobs on every other page on the internet
Dammit why couldn’t it have ended like that True Blood season finale.
Trust me boys, she’s pretty well put together for a hard-drinking 40-something.
tallest midget?
*almost 40-something…
Yeah. Doesn’t turn 40 until February.
So after February, is her mid-life crisis going to progress to posting vagina closeups?
Hm. I thought for sure she was 45.
Yikes, she already looks like Joan Rivers.
Yeah. She definitely looks better than most 45 year olds, as a 39 year old.
She’s just trying to get her ‘boys’ out there before the Giant Slalom race over the next few years, that’s for sure.
Stop feeding it!
They were old hat before we seen them. In fact you can leave out the hat and just label them as old.
I saw her segment on Barbara Walters and I really wanted to know why the f*ck she is showing her tits everywhere because I do not see any practical application for these types of shenanigans.
Boobie with Boobies
Chelsea Handler: attractive enough for me to not be repulsed by this, but not attractive enough for me to do the 5 seconds of work necessary to see nipples.
I’m with her brother on this.
Titties. :)
Wow! Chelsea Handler’s saggy old tits! Now, will this withering attention whore let us know if her musky dugout is hairy, trimmed, or clean shaven?