The right-wing recently came for Bud Light (Kid Rock wielded an AR-15 at some defenseless beer cans) over the beer brand’s association with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Then they came for Target over the retailer’s Pride Month merch displays. And now, ultra-conservatives are coming for a restaurant chain that they believed was one of their own.
Chick-Fil-A, which traditionally closes on Sundays for reasons that everyone can guess, has previously been the subject of LGBT community protests, as the above photo from 2012 shows. That particular protest was attended by PETA members, and attendees claimed (via Getty) that “Chick-Fil-A Is Anti-Gay!” Yet the latest development is now throwing the far-right for a loop.
On the Chick-Fil-A website, the stated Corporate Purpose remains “[t]o glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.” And below that declaration is an announcement about the newly hired Erick McReynolds, who will serve as the VP of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.
McReynolds provided a statement:
“Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well. Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business. These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose.”
Well, it didn’t take long for a red alert to go up from the far-right. Ex-YourVoice America co-host and MAGA enthusiast Joey Mannarino sent out a very panicked-sounding tweet.
“We have a problem,” he (apparently seriously) wrote. “Chick-Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This is bad. Very bad. I don’t want to have to boycott. Are we going to have to boycott?”
We have a problem.
Chick-Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
This is bad. Very bad.
I don’t want to have to boycott.
Are we going to have to boycott?
— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 30, 2023
“We have a problem”? He’s not joking, and he wasn’t alone.
Chick-fil-A is infected with DEI and it will only be a matter of time before that place falls in every way possible. pic.twitter.com/0Lg6NWcu90
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 30, 2023
Even our beloved Chick-Fil-A has fallen to the DEI cult (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion); the same agenda that is turning our beloved military woke.
This is what happens when we’ve allowed this Environmental, Social, and Governance score (ESG), pushed by anonymous Boards of…
— Caroline Kane for Congress (@CarolineKaneTX) May 30, 2023
I agree. We must demand that Chick-fil-A fire their entire ESG and Sustainability staff and partners (including DEI). Ideally we get them to confess how they got caught up in the racket, and then we return support. Conservatives might actually be able to pull this one off. https://t.co/pTSEN7D7Ud
— James Lindsay, cowardly saboteur (@ConceptualJames) May 30, 2023
Chick-Fil-A has gone woke! Fuck 'em! https://t.co/lJVRS9qvW5
— RyanFJBLGB🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅🦅 (@RyanPatrick1991) May 30, 2023
Let’s just say that this development has seemingly taken everyone by surprise. Did anyone expect to wake up and see this happen? Not over here, but the response are flying because god only knows what will happen if Chick-Fil-A decides to “put some rainbows on a chicken sandwich wrapper or something.”
LMAO they’re now mad at their precious Chick-Fil-A because they just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and will prob put some rainbows on a chicken sandwich wrapper or something pic.twitter.com/Gce2u6jLxh
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 30, 2023
This appears to be a real conservative scandal, and the far-right cannot handle equating “Christian values” with the notion of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” without throwing “woke” accusations into the ring.
Will Chick-Fil-A’s (seemingly) mile-long drive-thru lines actually vacate as a result? That seems doubtful, but anything is possible. One thing is certain: people are getting some good laughs out of this.
May of the responses to him are that they thought Chick Fil A had Christian values. Apparently, supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion is anti Christian. Fascinating take. pic.twitter.com/MGI9gf2XpB
— Leanne 🇺🇸🌈 🇺🇦🏳️🌈🌎❤️ (@Lcmwriter100) May 30, 2023
They're really going to go after Chick-Fil-A because they support diversity. As someone who hasn't eaten there in years due to donating to anti-LGBTQ hate groups, this is going to be hilarious to watch. pic.twitter.com/GZjUbTdVYz
— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 30, 2023
imagine waking up from a coma and finding out that conservatives are boycotting chick-fil-a for not being homophobic enough pic.twitter.com/tPCjk73xjC
— Emberflux (They/Them) (@Emberflux) May 30, 2023
Dear Chick-Fil-A..
Welcome to real Christian values! pic.twitter.com/RdV8uIKPcJ
— 🌊Just Me 🇺🇲 ❤️ 🇺🇦🌻 (@SueZieCue) May 30, 2023
conservatives are turning on chick fil a because they have an hr department https://t.co/W5mb9e7M4J
— St. Vincent Price (@muddaub) May 30, 2023
Imagine being so unhinged that you think Chick-fil-A, a business known for its bigotry and support of conversion therapy, is a "woke" company.
— Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) May 30, 2023
I've never eaten at Chick-fil-A for the same reason I don't shop at Hobby Lobby. Watching "Christians" lose their sh*t over them now advocating antiracism is hilarious. "Good Christians now rejoice". 🤣 https://t.co/cBASbbPh5f
— Portia ♍️ 🐳McGonagal portiamcgonagal1619 on Insta (@PortiaMcGonagal) May 30, 2023