The right-wing recently came for Bud Light (Kid Rock wielded an AR-15 at some defenseless beer cans) over the beer brand’s association with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Then they came for Target over the retailer’s Pride Month merch displays. And now, ultra-conservatives are coming for a restaurant chain that they believed was one of their own.

Chick-Fil-A, which traditionally closes on Sundays for reasons that everyone can guess, has previously been the subject of LGBT community protests, as the above photo from 2012 shows. That particular protest was attended by PETA members, and attendees claimed (via Getty) that “Chick-Fil-A Is Anti-Gay!” Yet the latest development is now throwing the far-right for a loop.

On the Chick-Fil-A website, the stated Corporate Purpose remains “[t]o glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.” And below that declaration is an announcement about the newly hired Erick McReynolds, who will serve as the VP of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.

McReynolds provided a statement:

“Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well. Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business. These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose.”

Well, it didn’t take long for a red alert to go up from the far-right. Ex-YourVoice America co-host and MAGA enthusiast Joey Mannarino sent out a very panicked-sounding tweet.

“We have a problem,” he (apparently seriously) wrote. “Chick-Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This is bad. Very bad. I don’t want to have to boycott. Are we going to have to boycott?”

“We have a problem”? He’s not joking, and he wasn’t alone.

Chick-fil-A is infected with DEI and it will only be a matter of time before that place falls in every way possible. pic.twitter.com/0Lg6NWcu90 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 30, 2023

Even our beloved Chick-Fil-A has fallen to the DEI cult (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion); the same agenda that is turning our beloved military woke. This is what happens when we’ve allowed this Environmental, Social, and Governance score (ESG), pushed by anonymous Boards of… — Caroline Kane for Congress (@CarolineKaneTX) May 30, 2023