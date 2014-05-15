Chipotle To Print Short Stories By Famous Authors On Their Cups, Twitter Responds Accordingly

News & Culture Writer
05.15.14 6 Comments

Chipotle is launching a “Cultivating Thought” initiative, publishing short stories by authors such as Jonathan Safran Foer, Malcolm Gladwell, Toni Morrison, George Saunders and others on their cups for customers to read while eating their perfectly serviceable chain burritos. According to Vanity Fair, the idea was the brainchild of Foer, who got the inspiration one day when #firstworldproblem tragedy struck as he realized he had nothing to look at while at ate his burrito.

Jonathan Safran Foer was sitting at a Chipotle one day, when he realized that he had nothing to do while noshing on his burrito. He had neglected to bring a book or magazine, and he didn’t yet own a smartphone. “I really just wanted to die with frustration,” Foer told VF Daily.

In that respect, Chipotle’s new cups will also come in handy for your post-burrito, marathon Chipotle toilet session. At any rate — Twitter, of course, is having a field day with this:

In addition, the burrito chain is going to be printing thought-provoking messaging on their bags from everyone from the aforementioned authors to Judd Apatow, Sarah Silverman and Bill Hader, so be on the lookout for those as well.

TAGSCHIPOTLEJONATHAN SAFRAN FOER

