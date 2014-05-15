Chipotle To Print Short Stories By Famous Authors On Their Cups, Twitter Responds Accordingly

Chipotle is launching a “Cultivating Thought” initiative, publishing short stories by authors such as Jonathan Safran Foer, Malcolm Gladwell, Toni Morrison, George Saunders and others on their cups for customers to read while eating their perfectly serviceable chain burritos. According to Vanity Fair, the idea was the brainchild of Foer, who got the inspiration one day when #firstworldproblem tragedy struck as he realized he had nothing to look at while at ate his burrito.

Jonathan Safran Foer was sitting at a Chipotle one day, when he realized that he had nothing to do while noshing on his burrito. He had neglected to bring a book or magazine, and he didn’t yet own a smartphone. “I really just wanted to die with frustration,” Foer told VF Daily.

In that respect, Chipotle’s new cups will also come in handy for your post-burrito, marathon Chipotle toilet session. At any rate — Twitter, of course, is having a field day with this:

To Kill A Guacingbird #ChipotleFiction — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) May 15, 2014

Waiting for Burrito #chipotlefiction — Mary Hartman (@MaryHartmanx2) May 15, 2014

The Things They Carried (In Their Tortilla) #chipotlefiction — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) May 15, 2014

A Clean, Well-Lighted Burrito Joint #chipotlefiction — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) May 15, 2014

@drewmagary What We Guac About When We Guac About Love #chipotlefiction — Ryan Perry (@rynprry) May 15, 2014

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margarita #chipotlefiction — Connor Williams (@blasefaire) May 15, 2014

A Midsummer Night’s Sour Cream #chipotlefiction — Mary Hartman (@MaryHartmanx2) May 15, 2014

In addition, the burrito chain is going to be printing thought-provoking messaging on their bags from everyone from the aforementioned authors to Judd Apatow, Sarah Silverman and Bill Hader, so be on the lookout for those as well.