Chris Carter Delivers The End Of The World With ‘The After’

We haven’t seen much from Chris Carter that wasn’t X-Files-related since that show wrapped up. The X-Files: I Want To Believe was a drama pretending to be an X-Files episode, and a film called Fencewalker and a police procedural went nowhere. But Amazon apparently wants to see him destroy the world with The After: It just announced it’s producing a pilot.
Amazon, if you’re unfamiliar, has been fairly aggressively following Netflix’s lead with developing and releasing original series. They’ve been focusing on kid’s pilots and sitcoms, but they’re also trying to get the drama audience. Apparently Carter will be a part of that.
As for what it’s about, basically the plot summary is “It takes place at the moment of apocalypse.” We’re guessing this is low-budget TV apocalypse, not movie explosion apocalypse, so probably it’s a virus or something. Besides, Carter really likes viruses; we all remember that creepy-ass black oil that possessed people.
Honestly, though, it’s good to see Carter get back in the game. While he has been discussing a third X-Files movie, he wants to make it all about the alien stuff we all skipped to get to the episodes with Flukey and the midget chewing Mulder out for assuming he was a circus sideshow. And honestly, Carter’s other series, even if they did struggle, were at least interesting concepts: Millenium in particular never really got a fair shake. So hopefully this goes to series, and we can see Carter bring the world to an end.
Shoot, does this mean that I have to buy another service?
Honestly, as much as I’d like to see a good conclusion to the main alien invasion plot, it’s just so damn convoluted. Not sure that anyone could pull that off.
Besides, like you said, the random episodes are the best ones.
I’m pretty sure it comes with Amazon Prime, which also gives you access to a lot of other streaming content (not all of which is on Netflix) and saves a lot on shipping. (We get our diapers from Amazon, and Prime already pays for itself with that.)
I will second Prime being absolutely worth it. I barely stream content from it, but I save $80 in shipping just on Christmas gifts.
I’m not sure it’s worth getting Amazon to see it- as much as I’d like to see what else Carter has up his sleeve.
I’ve been looking at Fencewalker set photos for maybe six years now. Its fate is a bigger mystery than anything Amazon can cook up.
Yeah, I’ve been wondering about that. My gut tells me it’s in investor hell.
Eh, I’ll pass.
I guess I’m in the minority of X-Files fans who thinks that Carter’s always been kind of hack. Great ideas, terrible execution. Most of the best X-Files episodes were written by Darin Morgan, Glenn Morgan/James Wong, Vince Gilligan, etc.
Carter’s episodes are not among my favorites, but the man can write, when he takes the opportunity to do so.
Let me know how many episodes it takes before a thuddingly obvious and heavy handed philosphical/spiritual voiceover by a main character pops up.
Then we’ll talk.
*reads headline* Well, maybe if Carter could’ve delivered us a few more touchdown catches, heh… *reads actual article* oooohh, that Chris Carter. Sorry.