Earlier today the photo below of a smiling, thumbs-up-flashing President Trump sitting at his desk in the Oval Office with Goya products laid out in front of him was posted to his Instagram account.

The photo was an obvious response to the calls for boycotts of Goya products after the company’s CEO expressed support for Trump, saying that America is “blessed to have a leader” like Trump. Lots of people were awe-struck by the photo, many initially not even believing that it was real, like it were a Photoshop or something from The Onion. But, nope, it’s real (because of course it is), and no one may be more upset about it than CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who opened his show tonight by blasting the president for promoting a brand from the Oval Office in the middle of a pandemic that’s ravaging the nation.

“You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit. Are you kidding me?! Hocking products…marketing for a brand following calls for boycotts after Goya’s CEO heaped praise on Trump last week. On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans? Are you kidding me? Seriously!”

