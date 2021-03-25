Chris Evans has a habit of accidentally sharing private things on the internet, but this is a relatively mild case: As per People, the erstwhile Captain America sat down for a virtual interview with ACE Universe, and he evidently thought it was no big deal to do it while a white tank under a Hawaiian shirt. But lots of other people thought it was a big deal: The internet was quick to point to some giant chest tattoos peeking out over the tank’s top.

chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like pic.twitter.com/7zOkRf6NCQ — siri (@ilysmcevans) March 23, 2021

Was it common knowledge that Steve Rogers’s chest was covered in tats? Apparently not. Are they new or newish? Not clear. Perhaps he used the end of his Marvel run as an excuse to try something new, like cover himself in tattoos like his former colleague Scarlett Johansson. Maybe he got bored during COVID and learned how to self-tattoo. But it’s clear this was news to some.

Am I the only who had no idea that #ChrisEvans has tattoos??? — Brooke Nicholas (@brooke_reagannn) October 6, 2020

HOLD UP CHRIS EVANS HAS TATTOOS — ً (@stqrkvs) October 6, 2020

Soon other pictures of Evans’ tat-ripped body started appearing on social media, too.

Where and when did Chris Evans get all of those tattoos??? 😨 pic.twitter.com/XFmchFcnPc — Jassondra Lee (@ItsJassondra) October 6, 2020

In any case, people either fell or re-fell madly in love at the development that Chris Evans has a fair amount of tattoos he usually keeps hidden under shirts — or in comfy Knives Out sweaters.

#CHRISEVANS: I’d marry you in paper rings pic.twitter.com/X7TVX88A4R — bea ‎‎✪ tfatws era (@evanscarIet) March 24, 2021

Chris Evans during the ACE Q&A 🌝pic.twitter.com/ph5NGcvW3p — Chris Evans Updates (@cevanspost) March 23, 2021

the tank top and button up combo is my favorite thing that chris evans wears. I mean… his ✨cHeSt✨ pic.twitter.com/UACq5Htol8 — mads ♡’s chris evans (@flaminhotcevans) March 23, 2021

Chris Evans and his tattoos are so clearly from Boston. pic.twitter.com/oBsat3JsY0 — Homo Honey (@DixPeyton) March 24, 2021

Chris Evans in this outfit is why I woke up today pic.twitter.com/szCW5GroCE — johnny (@justjohnny81) March 24, 2021

PETITION FOR CHRIS EVANS TO STOP ACTING LIKE THE LOVE OF MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/9IXl19gR6U — vale (@gorgevans) March 23, 2021

stanning chris evans isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, he’s also art, the first gift u open on xmas, a hug from a loved one, he is everything you have ever wanted, everything you ever needed. pic.twitter.com/sFVia3InV3 — bryne | stream/like 📌 (@blazedsteeb) March 23, 2021

Though some were distracted by his tight clothes.

Chris Evans arms really scream for help in that smedium shirt 😏 pic.twitter.com/KGBAUpQyB4 — emma | chris evans' y/n (@goodguyevans) March 23, 2021

Anyway, the big takeaway here is that people find Chris Evans attractive.

(Via People)