Chris Evans Passes The Torch To Michael B. Jordan For 'Fantastic Four'

While on a press junket for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the NY Daily News asked Chris Evans about the Fantastic Four reboot. Evans played Johnny Storm (The Human Torch) in both Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

Michael B. Jordan is signed to take over the character for Josh Trank’s reboot, and he responded with class to the people who hated his casting. So is Chris Evans among those haters? In a word: no. In more than a word: here’s what Evans said.

“It’s so funny, you almost feel precious over the role that you don’t want someone else to do it, but when you hear someone phenomenal is doing it, it’s very exciting like you almost can’t wait. […] I couldn’t even give that guy any advice if I wanted, that guy is so good. […] It’s exciting to see what he’s going to do, because I know he’s going to reinvent it in a way that I could never have imagined. […] It’s almost like we’re sharing, the character is ours. I feel like I’m connected with him in a way, It’s a nice feeling.”

Late last night, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan met in person. Jordan shared the following picture on his Instagram with the message, “The Torch has been passed! #FlameOn”.

