Chris Evans has been on an internet hot streak lately, but nothing could prepare people for the amount of tattoos he’s been hiding all of these years. After reaching viral fame with a very Captain America-like tweet that slammed President Donald Trump for recklessly telling the general public not to be afraid of COVID-19, Evans decided to take one last dip into his pool for the year. That’s when all hell broke lose.

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, Evans does a shirtless backflip into the freezing cold water before closing it up for the season. While the flip itself is impressive, people lost their minds after realizing the Marvel star is covered in tats. More like Sleeve Rogers, amirite?

You can watch a tatted-up Evans do a backflip below:

Leaving Chris Evans’s latest IG story here for ~reasons~ pic.twitter.com/mL30YrGxzU — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 6, 2020

With the video out in the wild, the reactions started pouring in, and the consensus was pretty clear: DAMMMMNNN. Folks were not ready to see that many tattoos on the chiseled body of America’s most wholesome hero.

chris evans getting more tattoos that we didn’t know about is my villain origin story 😔 pic.twitter.com/TB3boRlTKz — mads ♡’s chris evans (@flaminhotcevans) October 6, 2020

Chris Evans. Dictionary definition of “get yourself a man that can do both.” pic.twitter.com/iYpiEuahaO — Tanya – i voted by mail 🗳 (@tanyaim21) October 7, 2020

the duality of chris evans amazes me?? like he is the softest cutest man ever but also a complete badass who can backflip, has washboard abs, a v-line, and a shit ton of cool chest tattoos.. mkay pic.twitter.com/6XQl03odH0 — katie 🎃 (@cevansavenger) October 6, 2020

One Twitter user even went CSI on Evans’ bod, and they found one saucily placed tattoo that might be a reference to his time as Cap:

CHRIS EVANS HAS A TATTOO OF A STAR ON HIS HIP SHUT UP THATS DEFINITELY FOR STEVE 🥺 pic.twitter.com/e27RyMko79 — felomena (@stvebckyrogers) October 6, 2020

Another user couldn’t help but wonder who has more ink: Evans or his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson.

tattoo artist: how many tattoos do you want? chris evans & scarlett johansson: yes pic.twitter.com/cZilaNDGVa — m 🎪 (@onlyromanoff) October 6, 2020

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Evans has broken the internet. Just a few short weeks ago, he accidentally shared a nude photo to Instagram that caused an even bigger meltdown on social media. Ever the civic-minded hero that he is, the Knives Out actor leaned into the embarrassing moment with a pubic service announcement.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

