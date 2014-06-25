Chris Hemsworth’s Next Job After ‘Thor’ Might Be Playing Doc Savage

Chris Hemsworth has a hit franchise, and is fairly busy on top of his Thor work. He’s starring in the unfortunately named Cyber, In The Heart Of The Sea, and some James Spader movie just next year. And the year after that, it looks like he may be the Man Of Bronze.
Yes, Shane Black is still hard at work on Doc Savage, and it looks like he’s in the casting phase. Hidden deep within Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive about Black reviving the Predator, there’s this tidbit:
Black is also very actively developing Doc Savage, the adaptation of the 1930s pulp hero for Sony. He recently met with Chris Hemsworth for the title role, but it’s unclear when that project would shoot since it’s still grappling with budgetary issues. Sony, however, does consider Savage one of its priorities.
Odds are pretty good Sony considers it their top priority, actually. Their whole plan to inundate us with Spider-Movies is not working out financially, so they need a big summer franchise. And hey, look, here’s a big summer franchise.
Doc Savage, for those unfamiliar, is a pulp hero who got his powers through child abuse. His father assembled a team of scientists at his birth to relentlessly train his body and mind to the peak of all powers. Basically he’s Batman meets Indiana Jones.
If Black is cutting deals to develop reboots, Sony will likely need to act fast. So expect to hear more about Doc Savage coming together sooner rather than later.
The thing about child abuse is that you end up with more Corey Feldmans than Doc Savages.
I was going to say Rusty Ventures but the point stands.
I don’t know if this is true. There marvel contract forbids the actors from playing other comic book characters. I might be wrong
Doc Savage is a literary character, so that shouldn’t be a problem. Also it’s not like his Thor contract isn’t almost up anyway; he’s got a third Thor and a third Avengers and then he’s probably getting replaced by Stormbreaker.
As long as it’s not Thunderstrike.
Jonah Hill as Monk. James Franco as Ham.
And I know it’s not canon, but we need to get a least one Asian and one African-American in the group as well.
Let’s face it, for this thing to not come off as Nazi propaganda, he basically has to be the only white guy in the film.
Well, Doc is “bronze” so unless they want to show him using a lot of spray-on tanner, they could just claim he’s part Native American.
Well this is definitely big news for the millions upon millions of fans who want to see big expensive studio films based on pulp heroes from 80 years ago.
/Disney executives grind teeth
Hi-yo, Silver indeed.