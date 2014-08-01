‘Jurassic World’ Director Reveals New Photo To Celebrate Chris Pratt’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Chris Pratt, as we’ve noted before, is our nerd savior. And he’s not done yet, as Colin Trevorrow was happy to remind us.
Trevorrow has made a habit of being open, candid, and hilarious when talking about his upcoming monster movie, not to mention a regular source of photos. So, needless to say, with Guardians of The Galaxy poised to make at least $65 million in a weekend, Trevorrow took a moment to remind us Pratt’s in another huge franchise:
OK, so the only thing that might be a dinosaur in that shot is an out-of-focus blob on the left. The fact that we’re actually interested anyway tells us Pratt’s just that awesome.
I hope he gets to saddle up a T-Rex and has to shepherd a group of Stegosauruses home or he’ll lose the ranch to an evil oil tycoon.
I’m sad that the actual movie will be nothing like your description.
I’m assuming his dad dies at the beginning, forcing him to leave his high-powered office job to take the reigns at the steggafarm, while simultaneously repairing his relationship with his family?
Man From Snowy River but with dinosaurs is way better than what I was picturing:
That’s getting into Harry Dresden territory. Granted ever since reading that book, I’ve wanted to see someone ride a T-Rex, I’d rather see Chris Pratt do it as Harry Dresden and not Jurassic World. Plus it’s a zombie/ghost T-Rex, i hear there’s money in Zombies