‘Jurassic World’ Director Reveals New Photo To Celebrate Chris Pratt’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

08.01.14 5 Comments

Chris Pratt, as we’ve noted before, is our nerd savior. And he’s not done yet, as Colin Trevorrow was happy to remind us.

Trevorrow has made a habit of being open, candid, and hilarious when talking about his upcoming monster movie, not to mention a regular source of photos. So, needless to say, with Guardians of The Galaxy poised to make at least $65 million in a weekend, Trevorrow took a moment to remind us Pratt’s in another huge franchise:

OK, so the only thing that might be a dinosaur in that shot is an out-of-focus blob on the left. The fact that we’re actually interested anyway tells us Pratt’s just that awesome.

