Chrissy Teigen has blocked over one million Twitter accounts in the days since Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested. The author has been the subject of conspiracy theories linking her to the convicted sex offender, “never mind the fact I have never even met the man. Or been to the island. Or on the plane,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, Teigen tweeted, “I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the ‘just ignore them, they’re just trolls.’ I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them. They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me. Thank u to EVERYONE for helping me.” She also recently “deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f*cking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of fucking operative.”

The social media blitz against Teigen started last week with claims that her name appeared on unsubstantiated flight logs said to belong to Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial in a New York federal detention center in 2019. (Via)

Teigen, who is convinced that the theorists “won’t stop until I die” (and “even then they’ll think of another conspiracy”), has considered leaving Twitter altogether if the platform “doesn’t do something about this *actually scary* harassment… I have a family and job and there are too many to target. I’ve tried everything. every lawyer says it will take many years and not change a f*cking thing. because they will ALWAYS be crazy.”

But she found one silver lining: “ok pissing them off is way more fun than being sad.”

