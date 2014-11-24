Chrissy Teigen Hates Thanksgiving Turkey, Loves Eating KFC While Topless

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.24.14 19 Comments

Chrisy Teigen is the life hack of people. She’s got it all figured out.

She’s a world-famous John Goodman fan/attractive person who wears bathing suits for gobs of money, yet still finds time for unflattering photos of herself in bed with her husband John Legend while eating KFC. It’s one thing to take a selfie while picking at the chicken skin, Cartman-style. That I get. But the potato salad (I think)? Bold choice, yet one she pulls off.

I haven’t related to a picture this much since my own wedding photo.

Meanwhile, don’t get her started on chicken’s uglier cousin, turkey.

Trash juice >>> trash turkey.

