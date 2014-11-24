Chrissy Teigen Hates Thanksgiving Turkey, Loves Eating KFC While Topless

Chrisy Teigen is the life hack of people. She’s got it all figured out.
She’s a world-famous John Goodman fan/attractive person who wears bathing suits for gobs of money, yet still finds time for unflattering photos of herself in bed with her husband John Legend while eating KFC. It’s one thing to take a selfie while picking at the chicken skin, Cartman-style. That I get. But the potato salad (I think)? Bold choice, yet one she pulls off.
I haven’t related to a picture this much since my own wedding photo.
Meanwhile, don’t get her started on chicken’s uglier cousin, turkey.
Trash juice >>> trash turkey.
Totally agree with her, turkey on its own is garbage.
She isn’t wrong in her criticisms about turkey.
Racist?
It’s ok to be racist against turkey. Shit is that bad.
I like turkey, but I wouldn’t dig in my heels and argue with her about it, and if it reduced my chances of having sex with her from 0.0000000000001% to 0.0 then I would give up turkey forever. However, lets see a chicken do this:
How dare she talk down about turkey…..fellow white people, unite in anger! Rable rable rable rable rable
She is absolutely correct. There’s a reason we only eat turkey on 1 or 2 days of the year (Thanksgiving and maybe Christmas).
Naw man. Prime rib for Christmas.
My family has never been one of the turkey for Christmas families, and I’m very happy about that fact.
“We need to replace turkey with ribs on thanksgiving and all laugh at the days we pretended to like turkey for 2 hours”
Brains and beauty
She’s kind of right. Turkey is the Ryan Reynolds of meat, lots of people keep telling you how great it is despite all evidence to the contrary.
Be nice – turkey didn’t ruin Green Lantern.
@Beerguyrob Tho I doubt the movie would have been too much different if a turkey had been cast in the lead.
@josh wilkinson – interactions with Tomar-Re would have made more sense then.
@Beerguyrob Yea and Ryan Reynolds can’t be improved with gravy and stuffing.
You guys keep talking smack about Reynolds, but tell me who else would play Deadpool with such aplomb.
I’ll admit someone should have done something about the Deadpool mess in the Wolverine Move That Never Actually Happened, but that can hardly be considered Reynold’s fault.
They could just have a stunt man who keeps his mask on and let Nolan North do the voice.
It’s about time someone attractive spoke up against the propaganda that keeps pushing flavourless turkey meat down our throats.
How much you want to bet she eats turkey burgers because they’re healthier than beef. And don’t ask her about the sliced deli turkey.
/loves most turkey
//despises ground turkey