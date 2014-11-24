Chrissy Teigen Hates Thanksgiving Turkey, Loves Eating KFC While Topless

Chrisy Teigen is the life hack of people. She’s got it all figured out.

She’s a world-famous John Goodman fan/attractive person who wears bathing suits for gobs of money, yet still finds time for unflattering photos of herself in bed with her husband John Legend while eating KFC. It’s one thing to take a selfie while picking at the chicken skin, Cartman-style. That I get. But the potato salad (I think)? Bold choice, yet one she pulls off.

I haven’t related to a picture this much since my own wedding photo.

Meanwhile, don’t get her started on chicken’s uglier cousin, turkey.

Turkey, on its own, is trash — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2014

I've had turkey every way possible. I've never been like damn this is some juicy, delicious turkey. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2014

The best thing turkey can be is "not dry" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2014

I'm not "doing it wrong". On its own, turkey is the worst of the birds by far and one of the worst meats in general. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2014

FUCK TURKEY! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2014

If u said "eat this one bite of human and u can eat any other meat the rest of your life" or "Chrissy u eat turkey forever" I'd eat human — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2014

Oh I brine it. Something shouldn't have to sit in flavored water for two days to be edible. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2014

Heading back to america. Let's reconvene in 20 hours. #turkey — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2014

We need to replace turkey with ribs on thanksgiving and all laugh at the days we pretended to like turkey for 2 hours — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2014

Trash juice >>> trash turkey.