Christopher Tolkien Once Owned This Guy’s Christmas Present

Christmas means awkward political conversations with extended family, gifted clothes two sizes too big, and getting drunk on eggnog. But for Reddit user _0x783czar, Christmas with the significant other involved none of these things and so much more. What originally appeared to be an old book turned out to be much, much more.

I’m really into history (especially obscure history), as well as really old books. So this book (published 1921) was an amazing selection by her.

Turns out it was an Oxford Textbook…

…and apparently belonged to a certain Oxford Student!

Note: “The Silmarillion” (written by J.R.R. Tolkien, and edited by Christopher Tolkien) is my all time favorite book. This appears to have belonged to Christopher Tolkien when he was getting his 2nd Degree at Oxford.

It’s still an old book, but it’s an old book formerly owned and signed by Christopher Tolkien, son of J.R.R. Tolkien. If you don’t know who either of these esteemed individuals are, then you’ve been ignoring all media related to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings films. (i.e. You’ve been hiding in prepper’s secluded hut since the late ’90s.)

Source: Reddit