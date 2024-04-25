The only thing tougher than being “the most beautiful woman in the world” (that’s a lot of impossible beauty standards to live up to!) is being the child of the “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, supermodel Christy Turlington revealed that her teenage son, Finn, was heckled by the opposing team during a high school basketball game when they passed around a nude photo from a photoshoot of hers.

“I was surprised it hadn’t happened sooner,” Turlington said. “But at the same time, I was like, this is so rude!”

The incident turned into a “bigger thing” once the school got involved. “All I wanted to do was disappear,” she says, growing more animated. But she quickly returns to an even keel: “I don’t feel embarrassed about anything,” she explains. “Regretting things is a waste of time.”

Later in the interview, Turlington, who is also a singer, founder of the non-profit organization Every Mother Counts, and a marathon runner, described herself as “quiet” and someone who “studies people.” She added, “I think I learned how to not stand out. My mom never said, like, ‘Oh, here’s how you’re going to protect yourself.’ I think I just really paid attention, honestly.”

You might even say she respects her… freedom (sorry).

