While much of America was enjoying a much more relaxing Memorial Day than the one last year, conservatives were doing the opposite. They were, in short, a mess. Fox News turned a simple Kamala Harris tweet into culture war nonsense. Texan Republicans tried to ram through voter suppression legislation. Matt Gaetz claimed he got scammed out of hundreds of thousands and got tricked into praising Lee Harvey Oswald. Oh, and Chuck Woolery tweeted something bizarre about Hitler.

The game show host-turned-far right mouthpiece waited till the day itself to educate people about something he seems to have recently learned, which, as it happens, was largely incorrect, overly simplified, and, in one case, misspelled.

Critical Race theory is based on Critical theory, given to the world by Marxists from the Frankfort School in Germany. When Hitler cracked down on them they moved. Yes they moved to Columbia University in NYC and they remain there to this day. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 31, 2021

“Critical Race theory is based on Critical theory, given to the world by Marxists from the Frankfort School in Germany,” Woolery wrote. “When Hitler cracked down on them they moved. Yes they moved to Columbia University in NYC and they remain there to this day.”

First off, it’s Frankfurt School, with a “u,” which were a group of intellectuals, academics, and political dissidents who were horrified by the rise of fascism across Europe. For another, Critical Theory and Critical Race Theory — the latter of which first emerged in the 1970s in America — are not the same thing, though the latter is partly rooted in the former. There are more issues to take with Woolery’s tweet, but it’s clear he’d either forgotten some key bits of info or didn’t do sufficient research to get it right.

Then there was the Hitler part of the tweet. Was Woolery’s point that…Hitler was right to kick the Critical Theory crowd out of Europe? Who’s the bad guy or guys here? In any case, people on social media couldn’t believe the former host of Love Connection was doing a “gotta hand it to him” about the leader of the Third Reich.

Chuck Woolery is going “You gotta hand it to Hitler” on Memorial Day, and this is after he said Kamala Harris encouraging Americans to enjoy the long weekend was disrespectful to the troops. https://t.co/W9t78Xs0XV — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) May 31, 2021

So, basically, Chuck Woolery is siding with Hitler here…good to know. Oh, and BTW, fact check. Critical Race Theory was actually a RESPONSE to traditional Critical Theory, which CRT saw as largely ignoring the role of racism in American law and society. Don't y'all have Google? pic.twitter.com/XCPSgnSGgC — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) May 31, 2021

Chuck Woolery appears to endorse Hitler’s crackdown on academics. pic.twitter.com/jMEiCYpnDY — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) May 31, 2021

Chuck Woolery ignoring the rule that your argument probably shouldn’t contain “…like Hitler did!” pic.twitter.com/TxBKtQDTAa — Donny Lowrider (@Tehdon) May 31, 2021

Some wondered if Woolery will learn some other interesting Hitler factoids while he’s at it.

Wait till Chuck Woolery learns about Hitler's awesome paintings. He will love this guy even more. https://t.co/JarD4WRXOt — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 31, 2021

Some mocked his poor phrasing, which suggested some of these philosophers from the ‘30s are still with us, hanging out in New York City.

Wait, Adorno and Marcuse are still alive? Does someone have their email? https://t.co/yiz6iNycsK — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 31, 2021

Others pointed out that Woolery has a strange habit of tweeting weird political stuff on Memorial Day.

Chuck Woolery’s weird Memorial Day tradition (5/29/17 was Memorial Day too). pic.twitter.com/JZl5dxaKft — Justin Tiehen (@jttiehen) May 31, 2021

And he has other, shall we say, questionable beliefs on top of this.

Chuck Woolery also believes in Black Confederate soldiers. pic.twitter.com/1fRS5tX1KT — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) May 31, 2021