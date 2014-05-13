Cinema Sins Points Out Everything Un-Groovy About ‘X-Men: First Class’

X-Men: First Class was well received because a) it wasn’t X-Men: The Last Stand and b) because James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender acted their hunky asses off in it, but it was far from a flawless movie. What were they thinking casting Kevin Bacon as an evil Nazi super scientist? Remember how useless all the characters not played by McAvoy or Fassbender were? Remember January Jones? Jesus.

Anyways, here’s a few (dozen) more X-Men: First Class flaws courtesy of Cinema Sins…

Ladies and gentlemen, the best X-Men move to date. Come on X-Men, just take my advice and do TV instead. You wouldn’t have to worry about TV Sins coming after you, because that doesn’t even exist (yet).

via Cinema Sins