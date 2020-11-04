It’s been a stressful couple days/weeks/months/years, and as everyone awaits the final official tally from the 2020 presidential election — and however many weird fits incumbent Donald J. Trump chooses to throw in response — it’s healthy to get briefly distracted by jokes. So here’s a good one: at some point on Wednesday, before Michigan had been formally called for Biden, CNN threw up a picture of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the source of a good chunk of the nation’s as-yet-uncounted absentee ballots. But the picture definitely wasn’t Philly.

I’m wondering where exactly in Pennsylvania this is pic.twitter.com/IN2bPX21rs — scrapple sports (@scrappleSports) November 4, 2020

Instead of using, say, an image of Independence Hall or the Liberty Bell or the Pat’s and Geno’s area or the Rocky statue perched below the Philadelphia Museum of Art, CNN went with what appears to be the Catalina Islands. It looks suspiciously like one of those screen savers or laptop wallpapers that show a generic coastal paradise; in fact, one person speculated that’s what it is — a mistake that wound up on-air.

But it definitely had screensaver energy.

Bruh this is legit mountain on my Mac pic.twitter.com/2oDoE7EBL8 — BRAINRACK (@IamBRAINRACK) November 4, 2020

People were quick to call out the gaffe.

Ah, yes, the majestic cliffs of the Schuylkill. Right up there with the historic sands of Delco and the clean sobriety of the Jetro Lot. https://t.co/qjDQNMkn1a — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) November 4, 2020

The majestic cliffs of Philadelphia, my native land. https://t.co/wflpNiWvxu — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 4, 2020

Some made Rocky jokes.

Penn’s Landing, the exact spot where Rocky arrived with a boat of cheese wiz in 1776. https://t.co/Drdrupedwh — Future Michelob PureGold CEO Von Bro Dude (@ericjawn) November 4, 2020

Others made more specific Philadelphia jokes.

The Schuylkill is higher than usual this time of year https://t.co/XF9bYqxoDu — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) November 4, 2020

Whoa this is the Wawa I used to go to https://t.co/mLH0v2yMgh — PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) November 4, 2020

Kelly Drive any time it rains. https://t.co/3DqH3U2tl1 — Randy LoBasso (@RandyLoBasso) November 4, 2020

If you squint you can see Morgan’s Pier. https://t.co/rFPw8SdYjX — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynNBCS) November 4, 2020

That’s the view of the Delaware River from I-95. Can’t miss it https://t.co/mv87ZNslV0 — Dan Buchholz (@_DanBuchholz_) November 4, 2020

Oh shit. Boathouse Row https://t.co/jp6Gp0KyOv — Colin Moye (@JornadaDelColin) November 4, 2020

Anyway, Philadelphia has had it rough the last week and change, from the police killing of Walter Wallace, the protests and subsequent police violence that resulted, and, now, becoming the center of election vote counts. We hope this weird blip lightens things up a bit.