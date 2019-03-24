CNN’s Poetic Donald Trump Tweet Did Not Receive A Passing Grade On Twitter

03.24.19 42 mins ago

Saturday, CNN’s social media team went a little overboard when it came to documenting Donald Trump’s mindset. It was the day after the hotly anticipated, potentially earth-shattering Mueller report had been filed, and the news network decided to mark the occasion by channeling F. Scott Fitzgerald as interpreted by a precocious fifth grader who just discovered The Great Gatsby.

“On the evening Robert Mueller submitted his report to the Justice Department, President Trump was on the tiled patio of Mar-a-Lago, bathed in golden light, with his wife and son Barron, who had reached teenagerhood two days earlier,” read the tweet. Above it was a picture of a sullen-looking commander-in-chief, his posture slack, his head drooped in repose, perhaps weighed down by a brief moment of introspection or melancholy (but probably not).

Yet Twitter’s cadre of English teachers didn’t give the tweet a passing grade.

