Getty Image

Saturday, CNN’s social media team went a little overboard when it came to documenting Donald Trump’s mindset. It was the day after the hotly anticipated, potentially earth-shattering Mueller report had been filed, and the news network decided to mark the occasion by channeling F. Scott Fitzgerald as interpreted by a precocious fifth grader who just discovered The Great Gatsby.

On the evening Robert Mueller submitted his report to the Justice Department, President Trump was on the tiled patio of Mar-a-Lago, bathed in golden light, with his wife and son Barron, who had reached teenagerhood two days earlier https://t.co/hJ6Mtvkqru pic.twitter.com/STbnNwEQYi — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2019

“On the evening Robert Mueller submitted his report to the Justice Department, President Trump was on the tiled patio of Mar-a-Lago, bathed in golden light, with his wife and son Barron, who had reached teenagerhood two days earlier,” read the tweet. Above it was a picture of a sullen-looking commander-in-chief, his posture slack, his head drooped in repose, perhaps weighed down by a brief moment of introspection or melancholy (but probably not).

Yet Twitter’s cadre of English teachers didn’t give the tweet a passing grade.

Ah, a bold choice to try and channel Fitzgerald? 'Gatsby' isn't a bad choice, but poorly executed. Re-read the text or just the quotes. https://t.co/PPWSXdTRQD — Julie Wilcox WX (@JulieWilcoxWX) March 24, 2019