Colin Furze Is Back With Wrist-Mounted Flamethrowers Inspired By X-Men’s Pyro

#DIY #X-men #X-Men: Days Of Future Past
Entertainment Editor
05.29.14 6 Comments

Colin Furze of Stamford, England, didn’t let a firearms charge for his flamethrowing scooter from four years ago deter him from continuing to build awesome, dangerous toys. This potential future Darwin Award winner has been building his own versions of X-Men superpowers to coincide with the release of X-Men: Days Of Future Past. We’ve already seen his pneumatic Wolverine claws and magnetic Magneto shoes.

Now he’s been inspired by Pyro (of course) and built wrist-mounted flamethrowers, then filmed himself using it to cook toast and light up the night sky, probably confusing any neighbors who didn’t yet realize they lived next to a madman. Shine on, you beautiful, crazy diamond

And here’s a long video showing how it was built.

Via Laughing Squid

Around The Web

TOPICS#DIY#X-men#X-Men: Days Of Future Past
TAGSCOLIN FURZEDIYi see this ending in firePYROX-MENX-Men: Days of Future Past

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP