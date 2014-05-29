Colin Furze Is Back With Wrist-Mounted Flamethrowers Inspired By X-Men’s Pyro

Colin Furze of Stamford, England, didn’t let a firearms charge for his flamethrowing scooter from four years ago deter him from continuing to build awesome, dangerous toys. This potential future Darwin Award winner has been building his own versions of X-Men superpowers to coincide with the release of X-Men: Days Of Future Past. We’ve already seen his pneumatic Wolverine claws and magnetic Magneto shoes.

Now he’s been inspired by Pyro (of course) and built wrist-mounted flamethrowers, then filmed himself using it to cook toast and light up the night sky, probably confusing any neighbors who didn’t yet realize they lived next to a madman. Shine on, you beautiful, crazy diamond

And here’s a long video showing how it was built.

Via Laughing Squid