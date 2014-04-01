The Ultimate 'Game Of Thrones' Recap By College Humor Is The Funniest Thing You'll Watch Today

I went into today convinced there was a 0% chance that I would find myself laughing at anything, but then I stumbled across this just released “Ultimate Game of Thrones Recap” on College Humor and that all changed. Thirty seconds of confused plot points and Dad names in and my April Fools’ Day blues were cured. I can’t prescribe it fast enough.
Me providing any more detail won’t do it justice and will only accomplish giving away the good times in lackluster fashion, so I’ll just say that the fun is in the wrongness of a series recap for people who don’t need a series recap. And that “Everybody Loves Jeffrey” is my new favorite CBS sitcom. Enjoy.
The hell was that?
Good to know there’s still a place in this world for men afflicted with “wa-hack-y local morning DJ” voice.
God I made it about a minute in but had to stop. I never comment here but holy shit don’t watch that. Did Chuck Lorne write that?
I really hope that’s not the funniest thing I’ll watch today.
God I hope not. That wasn’t funny at all.
Did it have anything about floppy wieners in it?
Between this and the “insane” Hiller Heating and Plumbing ad, I’d say UPROXX has April Fools’ fever … despite when Mr. Mancini wrote on Filmdrunk.
F you guys this is funny.
I lost it when they went all Willow.
Alvis knows what’s up.
+1
Thirded.
Complaining about internet headlines is this generations MTV doesn’t play music…
I enjoyed it, and just like sex, that’s all that matters.
“Yep! He teaches her how to whistle.”… I lost it.
Laughed out loud at “Mayor Carcetti”. This was fantastic.
I love that he used JRR Markien’s name game against him by subtly changing a commonly known name with just a few letters. “Sterk.” Classic.
The Sterks were the only thing I took from that.
My dad watches Game of Thrones but has no idea who anyone is 99% of the time. I’m pretty sure I could show him this “recap” video, and he probably wouldn’t notice anything was off until they got to Tatootine… if even then
OMG! Lady Sterk is dead! WtF!
This sounds disturbingly similar to a Dustin Rowles recap of Sons of Anarchy
this is stupid
Can’t you people know how to spell the House of Stark? Whatta buncha losers…
Bring back Matt
“Everybody Loves Jeffrey” should be a spin-off sitcom.
looks like a college humor sponsored post huh. wonder what something like that is worth.
So glad I came on here and found I am not the only one who thought this was a complete Failure .
Will “Funniest” make a play for most overused Uproxx headline word against reigning champ “Hilarious”?
My god, that was pathetically unfunny.