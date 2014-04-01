The Ultimate 'Game Of Thrones' Recap By College Humor Is The Funniest Thing You'll Watch Today

I went into today convinced there was a 0% chance that I would find myself laughing at anything, but then I stumbled across this just released “Ultimate Game of Thrones Recap” on College Humor and that all changed. Thirty seconds of confused plot points and Dad names in and my April Fools’ Day blues were cured. I can’t prescribe it fast enough.

Me providing any more detail won’t do it justice and will only accomplish giving away the good times in lackluster fashion, so I’ll just say that the fun is in the wrongness of a series recap for people who don’t need a series recap. And that “Everybody Loves Jeffrey” is my new favorite CBS sitcom. Enjoy.

College Humor

