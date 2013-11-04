Colts-Texans Live Blog, First Half

Case Keenum played admirably two weeks ago in Kansas City in his first career NFL start. Expecting an undrafted rookie to win on the road against a team that undefeated mostly because of its defense is a bit unfair, which is fine because no one actually thought Keenum would pull the upset, but he brought the Texans much closer than Schaub would have.
Which is why Case Keenum remains the starting quarterback for the Texans even though Schaub is healthy enough to play through a lingering ankle injury. Not that anyone would want Schaub back that badly anyway. Arian Foster was a question to play up until today, but he now appears to be going.
The Colts, meanwhile, are also coming out of the bye following their huge win over the Broncos two weeks back. It’ll be their first game without Reggie Wayne after Andrew Luck’s wayward throw cost the Colts their best receiver for the season. Even without him, one would assume that Colts should be able to turn away the former divisional powerhouse.
Then again, the last two Indianapolis games have featured a listless performance in a loss to the Chargers followed by handing the Broncos their only loss of the season in dominating fashion. Indy is demonstrably capable of beating the best teams in the league, we’ve seen them look flat on a couple occasions against lesser opponents. No guarantee that’ll happen tonight, but Keenum seems at least capable of taking advantage of it if it does.
alright, second half post time
Tie, shirt, and jacket all with different patterns. I’m told I know jack shit about fashion, but this passes with professionals in charge of wardrobe?
Team that currently scares the shit out of me: San Francisco.
Uh, Brian Westbrook went to Villanova?
Oh, I wasn’t asking that actual question, I was asking how these guys didn’t know that.
Yup.
Looks like he’s OK.
Rub some dirt on it.
/takes blood pill
Do we have a Jerry Kill/John Fox situation here?
It can’t be a John Fox situation, because I don’t watch golf.
Jesus Christ…bad couple of days for coaches.
Oh my god
WHAT THE FUCK.
OH, shit…
Second half post up
Cris: “When you think of all the Texans’ pick sixes…Matt Schaub, I’m looking in your direction…”
Don’t forget about TJ Yates!!!
Sad Pagano is sad:
Aww, one of these colorful balls is not like the others
Halftime cleavage
Why just why?
Dear Jesus
A Fek follower amongst us.
.UNSEE UNSEE UNSEE
Andre Johnson is on my FF team. Pre-game: down by 40. End of half: up by 10. Yes, yes, yes.
I like the cut of your jib, sir.
‘SPECIALLY WHEN ALL THEY”RE GOING TO DO IN THE SECOND HALF IS RUN THE BALL
ACCORDING TO MY PROJECTIONS, A. JOHNSON WILL FINISH THE GAME WITH 380 YARDS AND 6 TDS.
/weeps quietly in corner
I know Good In College ≠ Good In Pros, but you’d think the guy who threw for more yards than anyone in fucking history would have at least been drafted.
And is currently buried on Denver’s bench
School matters…that’s why Montee Ball, who has more career touchdowns than any other player, wasn’t a top ten pick.
Yes, the C-Hox were down 21 today as well. I knew the C-Hox, and Colts you are no C-Hox and the Texans are certainly no Bucs.
It’s always nice when the commentator believes that your starting QB does not look like a starting QB
It’s cause he’s practically a midget at 6’1″
Collinsworth is like a douche mixed with diarrhea served in a cracked toilet bowl
HE’S REALLY MAXIMIZING THE VELOCITY OF HIS MOTORIZED WHEELCHAIR, AL
HE’S CLEARLY PLAYING TO HIS ABILITY AT THE MOMENT YOU FUCKTARD
The fact that he’s playing at 110% percent is due to small sample error, if you extended this game to infinite time, his performance would be 100% of what he is capable of.
I don’t even get what that means, “playing beyond his ability”…HE IS DOING IT! He apparently is ABLE of doing it!
I’m just going to enjoy Case Keenum for as long as I can before he turns into Brett Favre.
Luck will send a dick architectural schematic thank you very much
Except for, yanno, the obvious way.
He’s just gonna put the phone to the booth down his pants.
No worries about Luck doing it as it is so hard to capture the essence of a dick on a cave’s wall.
They won’t give him a cell phone, so he’s gonna be sending dick drawings.
So the second half then?
Fuck you, Cris Collinsworth
Only 5 more needed for President Keenum to claim the record.
How Colts fans are feeling right now
Damn you Hover Zoom!
Fek???
Gollum after a sex-change?
DO NOT CLICK
Matt Schaub just switched to PBS.
Damn, Collinsworth almost said he’s having fun out there. So close.
Co-MEAST of the Week: Nick Foles & Andre Johnson
New Game: ID this man.
In a VAN down by the RIVER
The janitor from my middle school
The Rick?
Roadside corpse?
To Catch A Predator finalist?
Where’s Schaub-o?
Most hated man in East Texas?
HOLY TITS
Stafford-esque, just better
It’s always good to have a big Johnson.
Keenum for Most Awesome Player.
Another Andre Johnson TD? This calls for cleavage and ass!
Forget Edison, Houston is electrified by Case Keenum!
Nice.
Jesus Christ…I…I almost benched Andre Johnson.
HOLY DOGSHIT
WHAT HUH WHAT MEAST MEAST MEAST
Get the fuck out of here.
HOLY SHIT!!!
Case Keenum runs like…
Nevermind…fuck the analogy. Andre Johnson is a man.
Case Motherfucking Keenum!!!!!!!!!!
Casedown!
Wait, this is the first I’m learning that Kubiak went to the rival highschool?
Is this really happening?
The Runslinger!!!
ELECTROFYING WOO
Hodor.
HO. DOR.
Oh hey Schaub, you’re still here huh…hey let me see that helmet I have to check the speaker *removes facemask*
Different personality to the team, aka not a bunch of pick-sixes
I don’t know, I feel like they’re really getting away from their identity.
It’s an important distinction.
You think the moving van is already at Schaub’s house?
They’ll do it the Texas Way- execute the retard.
I’m guessing Schaub is being completely erased from all team/city/county/state records. Schaub? Schaub who?
Along with a mob carrying torches and pitchforks.