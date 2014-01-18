Come See These 35 Amazing Behind-The-Scenes ‘Ghostbusters’ Photos, Then Kick Ass

01.18.14
ghostbusters cast

On June 8th, the movie that made every teenage boy try to become as much of a lovable jackass as Bill Murray, Ghostbusters, celebrates its 30th anniversary. That’s 30 years of “he slimed me,” 30 years of “dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria,” and 30 years of “we came, we saw, we kicked its ass.” In honor of Bill Murray’s wonderful AMA last night, someone on Reddit found their copy of a making-of Ghostbusters book and made the photos available for the public to peruse, because busting makes everyone feel good.

01 - bgJvuao

02 - pyKSocF

04 - Nawpnor

07 - 3hCwnnw

08 - Q7T5N0Q

11 - ITBpShM

14 - BQsLeOI

15 - IsZ3dfP

16 - YKnZ5Jr

17 - Iz4aKzu

21 - i3WBVKW

22 - VgFq1Dz

24 - 2NE2MmO

30 - 4rpKiGu

