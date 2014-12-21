This Australian Comedian Did His Own Parody Of ‘Humans Of New York’ And It’s Wonderful

Whether through links shared an annoying number of times by your Facebook friends, or on the actual blog (which I didn’t even know existed till now), you’ve heard of Human of New York. The brainchild of Brandon, a former bond trader who decided to catalog all of New York in 2010, pretty much everyone with a WiFi connection knows what the godd*mn website is by now. This includes Australian comedian Hamish Blake, who wanted Brandon to take his picture:
Currently visiting family in the city, Blake decided to wait on a random street corner (as one does) until the famed photographer came by. Unfortunately, this isn’t actually how it works, which forced Blake to take matters into his own Australian hands.
"I grew up on a ketchup farm in Mississippi. We would go out all day and dig up bottles of ketchup then sell them by the side of the road for 10 dimes, which most people just call a dollar now. It wasn't till I was 18 that my pappy told me there's no such thing as a ketchup farm, he was buying those bottles in town and burying them in the middle of the night just to give us something to do the next day. They cost him two dollars a bottle, so we were losing a solid dollar every bottle, plus the time spent digging them up and him sneaking out every night to bury them. After I found out I moved to New York to become a jazz dancer. I became a hit and danced privately for many well known celebrities and world leaders. I would sometimes dance quietly for Einstein in his study, he said it helped him think. I was dancing softly in the corner when he came up with the E equals Mc Squared stuff." "You seem quite young to have danced for Einstein" "You're very kind young man". @humansofny #hamishsofny
Not only did the man from where toilets flush backwards perfectly adapt the closeup portrait style of HoNY (which is easy, ’cause all you do is take the d*mn picture), Blake also perfected the conversational storytelling. He made up a bunch of crap about faux bottled ketchup farming, private jazz hands, and inspiring Albert Eintstein. This guy should be on television.
Oh wait, he is. Check him out facing his (see: our) irrational fear of spiders:
(Source: Instagram)
I’d rather bet Matt Preston 500 bucks that I could slam a 24oz clamato and ginger ale faster than George Calombaris than watch Hamish and Andy’s Gap Year.
Hamish Blake is a comedy genius. Not so much the Gap Year stuff. But in general, his on the fly stuff is brilliant.