Conservative Commentator Is Like A Deer In Headlights When Asked To Produce Actual Statistics On Muslims

Earlier this week, a CNN panel discussing Donald Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims devolved into a melee, as if there’s really any other way for a heated discussion on this topic can go. To give some context to the above clip, The Muslims Are Coming! author Arun Kundnani (right) denounced Trump’s sentiments, saying that the real heroes are the Muslims who are brave enough to carry on with their everyday lives now that they’re being unfairly targeted.

This didn’t sit well with conservative commenter Kurt Schlichter, who defended Trump by claiming that “a large number of Muslims believe in this Islamic radicalism nonsense.” But before he could go on, CNN anchor Poppy Harlow came swooping in and asked Schlichter to actually, you know, produce statistics and sourcing on the claims he was making, which was met with glorious blank-faced flabbergasted silence. When pressed, he shot back, “What, do you want me to google it right now?”

Well, yeah. If you’re going on live TV to discuss a political topic, I’d think the least you could do is run the whole thing by Google to see what it has to say. Then again, they don’t call them “blanket statements” for nothing.

Here’s the full seven-and-a-half minute CNN clip, if anyone wants to watch the whole thing:

