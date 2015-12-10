Conservative Commentator Is Like A Deer In Headlights When Asked To Produce Actual Statistics On Muslims

Earlier this week, a CNN panel discussing Donald Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims devolved into a melee, as if there’s really any other way for a heated discussion on this topic can go. To give some context to the above clip, The Muslims Are Coming! author Arun Kundnani (right) denounced Trump’s sentiments, saying that the real heroes are the Muslims who are brave enough to carry on with their everyday lives now that they’re being unfairly targeted.
This didn’t sit well with conservative commenter Kurt Schlichter, who defended Trump by claiming that “a large number of Muslims believe in this Islamic radicalism nonsense.” But before he could go on, CNN anchor Poppy Harlow came swooping in and asked Schlichter to actually, you know, produce statistics and sourcing on the claims he was making, which was met with glorious blank-faced flabbergasted silence. When pressed, he shot back, “What, do you want me to google it right now?”
Well, yeah. If you’re going on live TV to discuss a political topic, I’d think the least you could do is run the whole thing by Google to see what it has to say. Then again, they don’t call them “blanket statements” for nothing.
Here’s the full seven-and-a-half minute CNN clip, if anyone wants to watch the whole thing:
This shit is making me sick.
Time to flush…
Well, you like to argue all people who identify as Christian believe everything in the Bible (especially irrelevant, old Jewish law stuff), so why wouldn’t we assume that all people who identify as Muslim believe everything in the Quran?
Seriously, I want one of you liberal loud mouths to give a legitimate explanation for why you give one religion a pass and have an enormous rage boner for the other.
It sounds like Christians have it pretty bad in this country. I’m glad there’s somebody sticking up for them.
you’re a weird dude. Totally respect you, but you’re weird
…what?
It shouldn’t matter how well someone has it for them to be treated with respect. I don’t understand how it perfectly acceptable to lump all members of one religion into believing every word of some old book, while we are supposed to carefully pick and choose the members of another religion who may or may not believe certain parts of their really old book. The fact that you want to make joke instead of from a legitimate answer likely means you’ve been called on your shit and now have to sit in it. Or just pretend you don’t understand with a “…what?” in an attempt to make a differing opinion look radical.
Mainly because one group is being ostracized and profiled by a contingent of backward and ignorant individuals…and if you read the Bible, you would note, that if you read verses out of context, as many right-wing christians are noted to do about the Quran, you will find it as bigoted, intolerant, and violent as any other religion.
Typical bullshit response, K.G… liberals & the media bend over backwards to create a cultural relativist narrative. The two main examples of “your extremists” that are just as bad as “their extremists” are the Westboro Baptist Church (which, if one bothered to do the research, is an unaffiliated denomination that every legitimate Christian denomination has publicly denounced) & the KKK (a universally mocked, insignificant organization)… totally on par with ISIS, Hamas, & Al Quaeda! One crazy person with a history of violent & unstable behavior shoots people outside of a planned parenthood & it results in an orgasmic celebration for liberals (“See? Christians are terrorists too! Every bit as bad as Islamic terrorists!”… never mind that a political/religious motive STILL hasn’t been confirmed & not a single worker at the clinic in question were harmed.).
cool dude, sorry. can we all got back to making jokes now? Did we pay our price for lumping all Christians together like we all did whenever that happened?
Pretending it isn’t happening is good too…
At least someone was willing to dumb it down for you and present the obvious; I’m not willing to provide a power point to liberals who constantly talk down to me like they are the fucking master race with superior intelligence and clairvoyance…
You’re on a comment section of a site that should be *no one’s* primary source of news and politics, complaining about the oppression of Christians on a story about the oppression of a different religion that most people on the site aren’t fully educated on. Gain perspective, pick your battles and be funny. Otherwise, you’re being weird.
Um, Clayton… he was in court yesterday. During his unhinged rant he called himself “a warrior for the babies.” I think motive has been established…
I don’t think they identify all Christians as believing everything in the bible…just the really loud, weird ones who like to speak for “all” Christians.
Aqualad- sorry, missed that yesterday… I guess all of the immediate demonization of Christians was justified after all. I suppose when this individual psychopath committed acts of animal cruelty, domestic violence, & peeping tommin’ he was doing that in the name of Christianity too? Has an organization claiming to represent Christians come forward to take credit for his actions? The crazy rants of this asshole weeks later don’t change the desperate manner in which liberals & the media try to equate “radicals”.
I see a lot of Liberal Atheists actually making fun of Christians because they pick and choose what to follow and what not to. So whatever man.
Al these words, yet nothing has been said…
I’m more confused by the decision to pick a battle where people mostly make dick jokes and move on with their life.
Maybe Poppy could have checked her own network for proof.
[www.cnn.com]
Or any of the many polls that show support for ISIS and Islamic acts of terror among Western muslims to be running around 20%. But hey, keep burying your heads in the sand. The NYC skyline looks better without those two towers anyway.
20% is a large number?
That’s what you’re going to use as defense?
Yeah it is. 20% of the approximately 5 million muslims in the US is 1 million supporters. That’s a lot. How’s the sand tasting today?
Actually that 20% is incorrect. That was from one country with a significant muslim population (Nigeria). Pew Research, which is probably where most of the talking heads are misrepresenting the numbers found that the overwhelming majority of Muslims in the 11 predominately muslim countries it polled condemn ISIS and its tactics. In most the support is in the single digits. In the US support it is probably way less than that. It would probably be the same percentage as the percentage of Christians that supported the shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic.
Where in the article you linked to does it say anything about 20%? The only thing I read close to that found that of the ISIS-related arrests in the U.S., 27% planned to do something here, with the vast majority trying to excommunicate to Syria or Iraq.
Where does it say 20%…or are you just making shit up?
An FBI study looking at terrorism committed on U.S. soil between 1980 and 2005 found that 94 percent of the terror attacks were committed by non-Muslims. [www.thedailybeast.com]
Holy shit dude did you Google “how many muslims in the US support ISIS?” see that CNN had an article related to that question and get so excited you forgot to fucking read it? Because I don’t see shit about MILLIONS of ISIS supporters in the US.
From the article:
“It identified at least 300 Americans who actively support ISIS on social media…”
“FBI has previously said that they also have 900 open investigations into homegrown violent extremists, a majority being ISIS related…”
From the study the article is referencing:
“As of the fall of 2015, U.S.
authorities speak of some 250 Americans who have
traveled or attempted to travel to Syria/Iraq to join the
Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and 900 active investigations
against ISIS sympathizers in all 50 states.”
“Seventy-one individuals have been charged with
ISIS-related activities since March 2014. Fifty-six have
been arrested in 2015 alone, a record number of
terrorism-related arrests for any year since 9/11. “
“The peaceful majority were irrelevant”
Props to that woman….until you realize how far off CNN has fallen in reporting news and actually having substantive discussions on pressing issues.
This is why I have turned more towards online resources for news that can span the spectrum but has a diverse amount of voices….
There are 1.8 billion Muslims in this world.. If there really, truly was this blanket problem with Muslims, we’d all be dead by now. There are a lot of ppl in this country who need to grow the fuck up.
That’s asking a lot bro. Critical thinking isn’t a strong suit here.
The world domination and infidel beatdown goes into effect once they reach their 2 billion quorum. I done seen it on infowars
I don’t think it’s too much to ask for your sources.
Islam is it’s own worst enemy. It must be reformed from within or rejected as a whole by western civilization. According to their own quran, the guys and girls murdering innocent people are the good Muslims modeling themselves after the pedophile, so called perfect man, Mohammed.