Add Corey Lewandowski to the list of Donald Trump toadies who had a falling out with their leader then opted to spill their behind-the-scenes tales of what it’s really like in MAGA Land. In Lewandowski’s case, he confessed them to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl. And what he revealed was essentially that everyone, including Trump, knew he had lost the 2020 election—but that the then-president’s supersized and hypersensitive ego just wouldn’t allow him to admit it, which is how “The Big Lie” was born, as Karl explains in his new book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, as Insider reports.

In the days following the 2020 election and Joe Biden being declared president last November, Karl spoke with Lewandowski, who was Trump’s campaign manager for the 2016 election, but reportedly ousted from Trump’s circle of trust just a few months back when he was hit with claims of sexual harassment… and oddly bragged about being a murderer. At the time of their conversation, Trump was making it clear that he was not about to concede the election, which didn’t seem to surprise Lewandowski in the slightest.

“He knows it is over,” Lewandowski told Karl. “He just wants to create enough doubt about Biden’s victory so that when he leaves he can say he didn’t lose and that it was stolen from him.”

Sadly, Trump’s inability to accept and/or acknowledge failure, despite having much experience with it, has had far-reaching consequences. To this day, more than a year later, Trump has still not conceded the election and has continued to run amok with his “rigged election” lies. As Insider notes, several recent polls have shown that a majority of Republicans really do believe the narrative that Trump concocted about the presidency being stolen from him. They also cited a recent NPR poll which determined that only one-third of Republicans polled “said they trust elections in the country either a great deal or a good amount.” And all because of one man’s unwillingness to accept defeat.

Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show is out today.

(Via Insider)