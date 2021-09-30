Loyal MAGA Stooge Corey Lewandowski Has Reportedly Finally Been Exiled By Trump For Being A Total Creep

Though it almost seems as if being accused of sexual assault is a requirement for becoming a part of Donald Trump’s inner circle, apparently the former president and self-avowed p*$$y grabber, is cracking down on that sort of sordidness. Case in point: Daily Beast is reporting that Trump, on the advice of a few trusted allies, is finally booting longtime toady Corey Lewandowski from the circle of trust.

On Wednesday, Politico reported that longtime Trump supporter—and donor—Trashelle Odom “allege[d] that Lewandowski repeatedly touched her, including on her leg and buttocks, and spoke to her in sexually graphic terms,” during a charity event in Las Vegas over the weekend, where he essentially “stalked” her, and multiple attendees confirmed her story.

In a statement, Odom said:

On the evening of September 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada, I attended a dinner to support a charity and spend time with wonderful friends. He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful. I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable. I am blessed to have a loving husband and family behind me. I want other women to know that you can be heard, too, and together we can stop terrible things like this from happening.

Not long after the report was published, Taylor Budowich, Trump’s communications director, tweeted that Team Trump would now be short one more sexual predator:

Pam Bondi, the very talented and honorable frmr AG of FL, has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action. Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World.

As Daily Beast notes, this isn’t Lewandowski’s first brush with being on the wrong end of a sexual misconduct claim: