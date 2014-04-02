Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#Thor #Disney #Supergirl #Star Wars #Cosplay
Entertainment Editor
04.02.14 2 Comments

Frozone and The Incredibles photographed by Grant C.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Tiny Tina (Borderlands 2) photographed by Howie Muzika.

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Star Wars) photographed by Robert Trate.

Thor and Supergirl photographed by Katherine Unverdi. Submitted via the Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Powerpuff Girls photographed by Ricky Brigante.

Steampunk Boba Fett (Star Wars) cosplayed by Aubrey Rockets photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Black Rock Shooter Beast photographed by Danny Choo.

Darth Talon (Star Wars) photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Dynamo (Running Man) photographed by Kevin McGee.

[via]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#Disney#Supergirl#Star Wars#Cosplay
TAGSBLACK ROCK SHOOTERBORDERLANDS 2COSPLAYDISNEYFROZONEPOWERPUFF GIRLSRUNNING MANStar WarsSteampunkSTORMTROOPERSSupergirlTHE INCREDIBLESTHOR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP