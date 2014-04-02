Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Frozone and The Incredibles photographed by Grant C.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Onward to the gallery:

Tiny Tina (Borderlands 2) photographed by Howie Muzika.

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Star Wars) photographed by Robert Trate.

Thor and Supergirl photographed by Katherine Unverdi. Submitted via the Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Powerpuff Girls photographed by Ricky Brigante.

Steampunk Boba Fett (Star Wars) cosplayed by Aubrey Rockets photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Black Rock Shooter Beast photographed by Danny Choo.

Darth Talon (Star Wars) photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Dynamo (Running Man) photographed by Kevin McGee.

