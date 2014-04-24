Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#Boba Fett #Mortal Kombat #Cosplay #Memes #Game of Thrones
Entertainment Editor
04.24.14 4 Comments

“Baby Predator vs Tiny Boba Fett. Boom. Drop the mic, #WonderCon out.” — Amy Ratcliffe

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Teen Wolf cosplayed by Shirak, photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Enchantress photographed by Pat Loika.

Dhalsim (Street Fighter) photographed by Peu Pundik.


Blitzcrank (League of Legends) photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Joffrey Baratheon (Game Of Thrones) cosplayed by Zomb13j, photographed by Chris.

Jet Set Radio Future cosplayers photographed by Max Stew.

Black Mask photographed by Paul Lombard. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Raiden (Mortal Kombat) cosplayed masterfully by SpaceCampDropOut.

“Much costume. So creative.” — Nathan Rupert

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boba Fett#Mortal Kombat#Cosplay#Memes#Game of Thrones
TAGSBLACK MASKboba fettborderlandsCOSPLAYDHALSIMDOGEEnchantressgame of thronesJoffrey BaratheonJSRFMEMESmortal kombatpredatorSTREET FIGHTERTEEN WOLF

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP