Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

“Baby Predator vs Tiny Boba Fett. Boom. Drop the mic, #WonderCon out.” — Amy Ratcliffe

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Onward to the gallery:

Teen Wolf cosplayed by Shirak, photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Enchantress photographed by Pat Loika.

Dhalsim (Street Fighter) photographed by Peu Pundik.



Blitzcrank (League of Legends) photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Joffrey Baratheon (Game Of Thrones) cosplayed by Zomb13j, photographed by Chris.

Jet Set Radio Future cosplayers photographed by Max Stew.

Black Mask photographed by Paul Lombard. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Raiden (Mortal Kombat) cosplayed masterfully by SpaceCampDropOut.

“Much costume. So creative.” — Nathan Rupert