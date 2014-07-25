Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Barbara Gordon Batgirl cosplayed by Yaya Han, photographed by Genia Baida.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

“Snowbafett” (Snow White / Boba Fett) cosplayed by amberarden, photographed by Canon Cosplay. [via Geektress]

Wolverine photographed by cosportraits. (full size here)

Rule 63 Vega (Street Fighter) photographed by Random420. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Robert and Rosalind Lutece (BioShock Infinite) photographed by Jeff Watkins.

Storm and Psylocke photographed by Katherine Unverdi. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Faora-Ul (Man Of Steel) photographed by James Cao.

Deadpool family photographed by StonJewart.

Prince Robot IV (Saga) photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Red Sonja cosplayed by Micro Kitty, photographed by Anthony Chodor.