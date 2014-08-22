Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Lilith (Borderlands 2) photographed by Chris.

More male superheroes designed like female superheroes photographed by Yulia Yakovleva.


Rule 63 Shredder photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Lady Deadpool cosplayed by BettyNukem.


Iron Solari Leona (League of Legends) cosplayed by FantasticLeo, photographed by greencat. [via]


Rule 63 Kratos (God Of War) photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Ragyo Kiryuin (Kill La Kill) cosplayed by Cowbutt Crunchies, photographed by Rob Joyce.

Wario cosplayed by Moirebass, with Daisy and Peach.

Sir Didymus and Ambrosius (Labyrinth) photographed by Leatherjen.

