Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Two versions of Nidalee (League Of Legends) cosplayed by lisamilann and ms_ashton, photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

“‘The Dark Knight’ at a Renaissance Festival.” — AltReaper

Bullout‘s son as Doctor Octopus.

Star-Lord and Gamora (Guardians Of The Galaxy) photographed by GabboT.

Rocket Raccoon and Groot (Guardians Of The Galaxy) photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Faye Valentine (Cowboy Bebop) cosplayed by Angry_Devotchka.

Jack Skellington (Nightmare Before Christmas) coslayed by Fenski.

Hawkgirl photographed by Paul Cory. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Bender (Futurama) is a real toughie. Photographed by Tyler Black.

Vegeta (Dragon Ball) costume for a Corgi made by jacky780001.