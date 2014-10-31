The Halloween Edition: Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Chucky and Tiffany (Child’s Play) photographed by Knightmare6, submitted to our Flickr Group.
It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.
Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.
Onward to the gallery:
Maleficent and Diablo photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
The Sanderson Sisters (Hocus Pocus) photographed by Paul Cory. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
Doctor Strange cosplayed by Allen Lee Hansard, photographed by Mike Dickens. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
Rule 63 Scarecrow (Batman: Arkham Asylum) cosplayed by Kay Victoria, photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
Zombie Ariel (The Little Mermaid) photographed by Chuck. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
Oogie Boogie and Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas) photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
Pinhead (Hellraiser) photographed by Phoenix Comicon.
Lydia and Beetlejuice photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
Bill Cipher AKA The Illuminati Dorito (Gravity Falls) cosplayed by Seer Of Sarcasm. This makes me want to buy gold.
That last post has me intrigued by that Gravity Falls cartoon. Does anyone watch it? Is it any good?
It’s very good. It’s got sharp humor, great animation, and is truly all ages cartoon, as opposed to a show for kids. I’ve watched it with my family and my late 20 year old friends.
Gravity Falls is legit great.
Just a correction, the Chucky & Tiffany photo is by me, Knightmare6, not Paul Cory. ;) Thanks again for the spotlight!
FIXED, thanks!
That’s Diablo in picture 2? I thought that was supposed to be a Raiders fan. I guess the fact she was in shape should have been my first clue.