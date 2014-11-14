Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Punishers cosplayed by lisamilann and ms_ashton, photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Super Saiyan Goku (Dragon Ball) cosplayed by deadhead6391.

“A friend of mine does cosplay as Robert Baratheon. He ran into another cosplayer today. I think they both nailed it.” — wheeliejuice

Polaris (X-Men) photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Krang (TMNT) cosplayed by guimancreative. (More pictures here.)

Hulk/Bruce Banner cosplayed by Doug Bost, photographed by Robert Petkoff. [Submitted via email]

Rocket Racoon and Groot (Guardians Of The Galaxy) costumes made by MEG4NTRON.

Luigi Death Stare and Freya (Thor) cosplayed by Victoria Sun from Too Many Cooks.

Dandy Mott (American Horror Story: Freak Show) cosplayed by sensimillast.

Corgvengers: assemble! A post shared by Mylene Ann (@lenejenius) on Oct 31, 2014 at 4:14pm PDT

