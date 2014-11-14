Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#X-men #George R.R. Martin #Dragon Ball #Dogs #American Horror Story #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Cosplay #Game of Thrones
Entertainment Editor
11.14.14 2 Comments

Punishers cosplayed by lisamilann and ms_ashton, photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Super Saiyan Goku (Dragon Ball) cosplayed by deadhead6391.

“A friend of mine does cosplay as Robert Baratheon. He ran into another cosplayer today. I think they both nailed it.” — wheeliejuice

Polaris (X-Men) photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Krang (TMNT) cosplayed by guimancreative. (More pictures here.)

Hulk/Bruce Banner cosplayed by Doug Bost, photographed by Robert Petkoff. [Submitted via email]

Rocket Racoon and Groot (Guardians Of The Galaxy) costumes made by MEG4NTRON.

Luigi Death Stare and Freya (Thor) cosplayed by Victoria Sun from Too Many Cooks.

Dandy Mott (American Horror Story: Freak Show) cosplayed by sensimillast.

Corgvengers: assemble!

A post shared by Mylene Ann (@lenejenius) on

“Corgvengers, assemble!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#George R.R. Martin#Dragon Ball#Dogs#American Horror Story#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Cosplay#Game of Thrones
TAGSAMERICAN HORROR STORYCORGISCOSPLAYDANDY MOTTDogsDRAGON BALLgame of thronesGEORGE R.R. MARTINGROOTGuardians of the GalaxyHulkKRANGLUIGI DEATH STAREPolarisPunisherROCKET RACCOONTHE AVENGERSTMNTX-MEN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP