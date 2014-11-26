Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Wonder Woman and Black Widow photographed by Paulo Guereta.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Onward to the gallery:

Hawkgirl cosplayed by Axceleration Cosplay, photographed by Alfredo Teutla.

Frozone (The Incredibles) photographed by Steven Leung.

Catwoman cosplayed by Holly Chance, photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Luigi Death Stare cosplayed by Arjar.

Ursula (The Little Mermaid) photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

ALL HAIL THE GLOW CLOUD. Cecil (Welcome To Night Vale) photographed by Albert Wang.

Italian Spider-Man photographed by meepalie.

Rule 63 Ronan (Guardians Of The Galaxy) photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

