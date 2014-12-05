Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week: All Deadpool Edition

Deadpool cosplayed by tinytinysquid, photographed by Carlos Adama (via our Flickr Group).

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently, but in lieu of our usual cosplay post, we’re doing something different. Last night, Ryan Reynolds and Fox closed in on a deal to finally make a Deadpool movie, with production starting in March for a February 12th, 2016 release date. This requires celebration. Also tacos. Also cosplay.

To celebrate, we’re collecting our favorite Deadpool pictures from our Flickr group, Creative Commons, and social media. We’re posting the first 21 pictures of the Merc with a Mouth now, and we’ll bring the rest to you later. (Update: the second gallery is available here and the final gallery is here.)



Deadpool cosplayed by tinytinysquid, photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Lady Deadpool cosplayed by BettyNukem.

Deadpool vs. Punishers cosplayed by lisamilann and ms_ashton [via]

Deadpools cosplayed by Wickedm6 and Black Cat, photographed by Andy Wana. (Full size picture at link.) Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Rogue, French Maid Deadpool, and Blade photographed by Hillary.

Deadpool cosplayed by Rectal_Punch.

Lady Deadpool photographed by Cory Hanson.

Deadpool Luigi photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Too late. [via]

Deadpool and Psylocke photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

“I am Grootpool!” — hamo624

Deadpool photographed by Steven Leung.

D. Pooly cosplayed by Eddie Newsome, photographed by Contagious Media. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Deadpool / Elsa (Frozen) photographed by Pat Loika.

Deadpool and Xena Warrior Princess photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Deadpool Beetlejuice photographed by Dan Alcalde.

Deadpools photographed by duluoz cats.

James Bond Deadpool cosplayed by Josh Rendell and Roxy, photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

