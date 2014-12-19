Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week – Best Of 2014 (Part 1)

Margaery Tyrell (Game Of Thrones) cosplayed perfectly by Trine Ericzon. [via]

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Since it’s nearing the end of the year, we’re wrapping things up, as we did last year, with a look back on our personal favorites from 2014. Below you’ll find 20 highlights chosen from 2014’s cosplay features, including Cosplay of the Week and themed features like our four-part Game Of Thrones collection, our female Thor casting suggestions, our three-part San Diego Comic-Con roundup, and our Captain America assemblage.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Storm (X-Men) photographed by Charles.

Mystique (X-Men) photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Super Saiyan Goku (Dragon Ball) cosplayed by deadhead6391.

Lady Octopus cosplayed by Cin’ Von Quinzel, photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Psycho (Borderlands) photographed by Thomas Gianfrancesco.

Demon Hunter (Diablo) photographed by Alexander Wolf.

“My wife and I decided to do something creative for our 21st anniversary portrait: ’21 Years of Adventure’.” — Ken_Thomas

Epic Angela cosplayed by iKearstin. I love the transfixed look on the guy in the background. Photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Hmmm, I’m not sure what this picture is doing here. Just some regular guy. [via]