Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week – Best of 2014 (Part 2)

Wonder Woman photographed by Mineralblu. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Since it’s nearing the end of the year, we’re wrapping things up, as we did last week and last year, with a look back on our personal favorites from 2014. Below you’ll find 20 highlights chosen from 2014’s cosplay features, including Cosplay of the Week and themed features like our Nintendo 125th anniversary blowout, our Black Panther collection, and our two-part Captain Marvel compilation.

Star-Lord with Groot [via]

Tiny Tina (Borderlands 2) photographed by Howie Muzika.

Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead) photographed by Xplict91.

Storm (X-Men) photographed by Howie Muzika.

Blink (X-Men) photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Wolverine (X-Men) photographed by cosportraits.

Chucky (Child’s Play) photographed by Kordite.

Hawkgirl cosplayed by PaisleyandGlue, photographed by Chris Favero.

Rule 63 Hellboy photographed by TATE’S Comics, Inc.