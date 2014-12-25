Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week – Best of 2014 (Part 2)

#X-men #Watchmen #Wonder Woman #Deadpool #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Cosplay #Game of Thrones #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Editor
12.25.14 7 Comments

Wonder Woman photographed by Mineralblu. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Since it’s nearing the end of the year, we’re wrapping things up, as we did last week and last year, with a look back on our personal favorites from 2014. Below you’ll find 20 highlights chosen from 2014’s cosplay features, including Cosplay of the Week and themed features like our Nintendo 125th anniversary blowout, our Black Panther collection, and our two-part Captain Marvel compilation.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Star-Lord with Groot [via]

Tiny Tina (Borderlands 2) photographed by Howie Muzika.

Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead) photographed by Xplict91.

Storm (X-Men) photographed by Howie Muzika.

Blink (X-Men) photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Wolverine (X-Men) photographed by cosportraits.

Chucky (Child’s Play) photographed by Kordite.

Hawkgirl cosplayed by PaisleyandGlue, photographed by Chris Favero.

Rule 63 Hellboy photographed by TATE’S Comics, Inc.

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Watchmen#Wonder Woman#Deadpool#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Cosplay#Game of Thrones#The Walking Dead
TAGSBLACK ROCK SHOOTERborderlandsCHUCKYCOSPLAYDeadpoolDiablo IIIDOCTOR DOOMgame of thronesGhost RiderGuardians of the GalaxyhawkgirlHellboyLARA CROFTPULP FICTIONThe Walking DeadWATCHMENWonder WomanX-MEN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP