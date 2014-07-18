Here’s How Much Money You Need To Make To Be Happy In Your State

It turns out money can buy happiness — but only to a certain point. And according to new analysis from Doug Short, how much an individual needs to make to maximize their happiness varies wildly depending on where they live.
Short, the vice president of research at Advisor Perspectives, took a 2010 Princeton study by Angus Deaton and the great Daniel Kahneman which found that making anything over $75,000 per year won’t improve the day-to-day happiness of the average American, and adjusted that national “happiness benchmark” for each state to reflect its cost of living.
The results show a wild range of happiness-maximizing salaries: on the high end, the high cost of living in Hawaii means a person will need to make $122,175 each year to achieve peak happiness in the state, whereas reaching the threshold requires a salary of just $65,850 in Mississippi.
To make state-by-state comparisons easier, The Huffington Post took the results and plugged them into a color-coded map:
Here are the exact “happiness benchmarks” for each state, ranked from cheapest to most expensive:
“Happiness” in this case is defined as “the pleasure you derive from day-to-day experiences.” Meanwhile, your “life evaluation” is likely to continue to rise along with your income.
(The Huffington Post + Advisor Perspectives + PNAS ; H/T Mental Floss)
Utah is lowballed, it costs a lot to ship in actual beer.
And Wasatch but yeah – you do need to still ship it in.
@Mickenbock Man cannot live on Uinta alone. Although they are a damn good brewery, and I say that living in New England, a region so full of drunks I haven’t lived more than five minutes’ walk from a liquor store in a decade.
My brother who bartends in Maui must be miserable.
Well I don’t make that for my state and, sure enough, I’m not happy. I’m just content.
Happy is a fleeting emotion. You feel it when you have an orgasm, or when you set out to mow your grass and it’s not as hot as you thought it would be, or if you find a $20 bill on the ground with absolutely nobody else around.
I’m going for contentedness. A basic feeling of safety and security where I’m not constantly worried about what might happen. Cushioned. Not completely out of harms way but satisfied that I’ve done a good job at planning for what could happen. Sure, I’d like more money, but I don’t NEED it.
Geez. Something tells me you wouldn’t be happy anyways.
According to this I don’t make enough money to be happy anywhere…
This just in: Money CAN buy happiness!
If you need a dollar amount to define your happiness, then you will never truly be happy.
Before we get any more of these comments, the articles says that making more than that amount won’t make you any MORE happy. Not that you need 75K to finally achieve happiness. It’s just saying that the super rich aren’t any more happy than the rich.
75K a year is rich?
As a graduate student making 23K, yes.
sad to tell you when you make 70k a year you don’t feel rich and somehow i don’t feel that an extra 5 is going to do the trick
I don’t like that word “earn.” That implies “work.” I’d prefer to just “have” money.
So you aspire to be a Job Creator?
Wow. I’m not gonna be happy for a loooong time. And here I was hoping I’d be happier by Christmas…
A better study would be to look how America blows at giving people time off from earning money. We can never go anywhere for longer than 2 weeks. Though I guess Americans barely travel outside the country anyway. Conclusion: My home country is dumb.
Let’s not forget that the U.S. has pretty much every climate type within our borders. Want to see a desert? The southwest! Want to see amazing forests? The northwest! Want to sweat your balls off with alligators? The southeast! Want centuries-old buildings and historic landmarks? The northeast! Want to see corn? The middle!
The graph above states this as household income. If you have a family, this is garbage. If you are single, then maybe.
…Made it.
The cost of living is not high in Oregon.
Well, glad to see my theory of moving from NYC to Florida if I can get a transfer at my job will make me happier is correct.
Ah who am I kidding? I’m a poor schlub that’d be better off walking the Earth lol.