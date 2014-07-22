Craigslist WTF: Rare ‘Cat Snake’ Creature Found In Richmond, Virginia

In what might go down in history as the second greatest Craigslist posting ever — right behind this Texas ad for a Jeep Wrangler — someone posted the above advertisement about a lost pet in Richmond, Virginia.
The full text:
Found! Cat Snake? (Richmond)
Found (assuming) pet. Some sort of cat snake? Long and nimble but with dryish fur and cat teeth. Seems to like cat food, but isn’t a cat. Please come take this off my hands it smells weird.
Acknowledging that there is a chance this could be the hoax of an internet prankster, let’s examine the options, here: At best, this is a legitimate Craiglist posting that confirms everything I hold to be true and good and magical about the internet. At worst, it’s a prank involving some pretty good observational humor about ferrets. Either way you really can’t go wrong. Because I still have faith in the internet, though, I’m going to believe that this is every bit as real as what this person thinks to be an animal called the “Cat Snake.”
(Via @Yagathai)
Probably one of those godless Chinese snakefish done mated with a cat and made this monstrosity.
This gives me an idea for a Saturday morning children’s show…
Ferrets, folks.
You’d think if it was real it would read like the person writing it has very few teeth, but I agree – funny.
Tomorrow there will be a followup ad reading, “Never mind. Found out Cat Snake = Good Eatin’ “
+1
@The Curse of Marino – You are one sick motherfucker. I sincerely hope you are not allowed near small animals.
@ Arrogant Bastard
I aim to please….small animals.
Close cousin of the Long Rat.
“Snake Cat” would’ve been more appropriate considering that it is a relative of the Mongoose.
I think Snakus Felinus is the preferred nomenclature, dude.
I stand corrected, madame.
Sorry, only way they are related is that they’re both carnivores..two totally different evolutionary lines…they are however related to wolverines, ermines, otters, and badgers
Cats do not abide by the laws of nature. You don’t know shit about cats.
Rikki-Tikki-Tavi was a mongoose who fought Snakes.
I blame all the genetically modified ingredients they put in cat food.
Actually, ferrets are weasels, belonging to caniformia, and in no way related to mongoose feliformia